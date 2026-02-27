Noise Master Buds 2 launched in India at Rs 7999 with Bose-tuned sound, 30-hour battery and more

New Delhi:

Noise has launched the new Master Buds 2 in India as the successor to the Noise Master Buds (which was launched in 2025). The new TWS earphones continue to carry the ‘Sound by Bose’ tag, delivering the best in quality sound, and have further introduced upgrades like 360-degree Spatial Audio and enhanced ANC performance.

The company has positioned the earbuds under the premium audio segment and further aims at delivering immersive sound with advanced features.

Price and availability of Noise Master Buds 2

The Master Buds 2 are already available in the Indian market at an introductory price tag of Rs 7,999 and you can buy the TWS in any of the three colour options:

Aurum

Mercury

Carbon

Pre-sales are already live, and buyers can explore various online channels like Gonoise.com, Amazon, Croma, Reliance Digital and Vijay Sales. Customers can further pre-book their devices from the official website of the company.

Bose-tuned sound and 51dB ANC

The Master Buds 2 come with 10mm PU+ PEEK drivers which are tuned by Bose.

The earbuds come with up to 51dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) for an uninterrupted play experience for the users.

They also feature a six-microphone Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) system, which is further designed to enhance voice clarity during calls. Furthermore, a Transparency Mode enables users to stay aware of their surroundings when needed.

360-Degree Spatial Audio and smart features

One of the standout features is 360-degree Spatial Audio, powered by a built-in six-axis IMU sensor. This aims to create a theatre-like surround sound effect while watching movies or playing games.

The earbuds support:

LHDC 5.0 codec for 24-bit/96kHz Bluetooth streaming

Find My Device

In-ear detection

Dual device connectivity

Google Fast Pair

Head gesture controls

AI voice assistant

There is also an AI voice assistant that can understand natural language commands and respond in real time. The earbuds are compatible with the Noise Audio app for customisation.

Battery life and durability

Noise has claimed that the new Master Buds 2 offer up to six hours of playback on a single charge and up to 30 hours of total battery life with ANC turned on using the charging case.

Also, the company claims that a quick 10-minute charge can deliver up to six hours of usage. The earbuds further feature a vinyl-inspired case design and carry an IPX5 rating, making them resistant to splashes and sweat.