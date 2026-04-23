Praful Hinge reveals chat with Ian Bishop, recalls injury setback and Varun Aaron's priceless pep-talk

New Delhi:

Praful Hinge established his authority with a four-wicket haul in his debut IPL game. He dismissed Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel, Lhuan-dre Pretorious and Riyan Parag, leaving Rajasthan Royals clueless in the middle. Courtesy of his fiery spell, which was followed by a charismatic bowling show from Sakib Hussain, who also claimed four wickets, Hyderabad registered a comfortable 57-run win over Rajasthan.

Later that night, Hinge was spotted having a lengthy chat with former cricketer Ian Bishop. When asked about the details of the chat, the pacer shared that the cricketer-turned-commentator was asking about his journey to the big stage. During that conversation, Hinge also shared the injury setback he suffered in 2022, which ruled him out of action for six to seven months.

My only focus at that time was to enjoy my time: Hinge

During that phase, Hinge also met Varun Aaron, who shared priceless advice with him to enjoy the time in the middle and not focus much on being sidelined for a while.

“He was asking about my journey. I had a stress fracture in 2022 and at that point in time, I had no clue what to do. I was completely blank. I told myself, let’s enjoy this time. I needed six to seven months to recover. In that time, I couldn’t do anything, not even drive and go somewhere. My only focus at that time was to enjoy my time and, of course, focus on the rehab,” Hinge answered India TV’s query during JioStar Press Room

“During that time, I met Varun Aaron and he told me that he too had seven to eight stress fractures in his career and told me to enjoy the time now and then we can work hard to get back in shape. That was the conversation,” Hyderabad’s new fearless prodigy added.

Meanwhile, after a commanding start to his IPL career, Hinge had a rough outing in his second game against Chennai Super Kings. It resulted in the team management dropping him from the match against Delhi Capitals. Now, it needs to be seen if the pacer returns to the scheme of things in SRH’s next clash against Rajasthan Royals. Fans can catch the game on April 29 on Star Sports Network and JioStar.

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