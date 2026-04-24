Trump says Israel-Lebanon ceasefire extended by 3 weeks, hints at meeting between Netanyahu, Aoun

Washington:

Israel and Lebanon have decided to extend the ceasefire for three more weeks, US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday (local time), calling it a "significant and historic" move. The US President also said that the decision was made following a meeting between senior officials of both sides at the Oval Office of White House in Washington.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, the 79-year-old Republican leader also hinted that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun may hold a meeting with each other here in Washington in the next couple of weeks. Calling them "great people", Trump said the two leaders live next to each other but have never met each other.

"We had a great meeting with the very high officials of Lebanon and the very high officials of Israel, and I think that the president of Lebanon and the prime minister of Israel, over the next couple of weeks, will be coming here," he said.

"They've agreed to an additional three weeks of, I guess, no firing -- ceasefire -- no more firing. Let's see. We hope that happens. It's not going to happen between them, but we still have Hezbollah to think about," Trump, who was surrounded by Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, said.

Israel, Lebanon thank Trump

Israel and Lebanon have thanked Trump for brokering the ceasefire. Israeli Ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter said the two Middle East nations can now formalise the peace between them in the future.

Similarly, Lebanese Ambassador Nada Hamadeh Moawad also thanked Trump and said with his help, they can make Lebanon great again. She was likely referring to Trump's 'Make America Great Again' slogan.

Israel urges Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah

Although the ceasefire has been extended by three more weeks, Israel has called on Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah, calling it an "obstacle" to peace between the two nations. Israel also said that Lebanon could have a "future of sovereignty, independence and freedom from the Iranian occupation".

Similarly, Trump has said that Iran must cut off its funds to Hezbollah, which he said is a "must" for peace in the region.

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