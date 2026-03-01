Air India suspends more flights amid Middle East tensions, prioritising passenger safety

New Delhi:

Amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East, Air India on Sunday announced that more flights scheduled for March 1, 2026, have been cancelled. The authorities are closely monitoring the evolving situation, with the safety and security of passengers and crew cited as the highest priority.

Sharing the update on its official X handle (formerly Twitter) Air India Newsroom wrote, "Close monitoring and careful assessment of the evolving situation in the Middle East have necessitated further curtailment of our scheduled operations, with the safety and security of our customers and crew remaining our highest priority."

Air India suspends more flights amid Middle East tensions

The X post also included information about the flights that have been cancelled. The airline expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to passengers. The post read, "We regret the inconvenience caused and are making every effort to assist affected passengers with rebooking and alternative travel arrangements. Passengers impacted by the cancellations are being informed on their registered contact numbers (sic)." Take a look at the X post below:

Indigo extends temporary suspension of select international flights using Middle East airspace, issues travel advisory

Indigo Airlines also shared a travel advisory on Sunday, stating that in view of the prevailing situation, the temporary suspension of select international flights using Middle East airspace has been extended until March 2, 2026, 23:59 IST. The airline further noted that this extension is a precautionary measure to ensure the highest standards of safety for its passengers and crew. Take a look below:

Moreover, the airline also mentioned that they are giving passengers flexibility and waivers for travel to and from the Middle East and other affected international routes until March 7, 2026 for bookings made on or before February 28, 2026. Passengers can opt for a full refund or reschedule at no additional cost.

