Google Android 17 Beta 2 released for Pixel devices with smarter multitasking and better privacy

New Delhi:

Android 17 Beta 2 is here for Pixel users in the beta program. This new update builds on the first beta, adding more multitasking features, new developer tools, and extra scam protection. Google has been aiming for platform stability by next month, so it looks like the full public release is not far off.

Floating Bubbles for any app

Probably the most noticeable new feature: floating bubbles for any app. Now, if you long-press an app icon on your pinned taskbar, you can pop it out as a floating bubble. It is a slick way to multitask—you can drag these bubbles around, keep conversations open while you browse, or juggle different tasks without losing track. Google says this won’t just stay on phones—they want it working on tablets and foldables with Android 17, too.

New EyeDropper and Contacts APIs

Google’s also rolling out a system-level EyeDropper API. Now, any app can pick a colour straight from your screen; no special screen capture permissions are needed. It’s simpler and more private.

There’s also a new contacts picker. Apps don’t need broad, permanent access to your contacts anymore. Instead, they can ask for temporary, read-only access to just one or two details. That means less risk of apps grabbing more info than you want to share.

Handoff API: Pick up where you left off

Another standout: the Handoff API. With it, you can start something on your phone—like reading an article—and pick up right where you left off on your tablet. It’s a lot like Apple’s Handoff, so switching between Android devices just got way smoother.

Tougher SMS OTP protection

Google’s making it harder for shady apps to steal one-time passcodes. Now, if an app doesn’t have permission to read special WebOTP messages, it has to wait three hours before it can access OTP texts. That extra delay helps keep your verification codes safe from quick-grab scams.