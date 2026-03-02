Advertisement
Operation Epic Fury: US uses AI, stealth bombers and suicide drones against Iran | Check full list

Edited By: Isha Bhandari @IshaBha94705282
Published: ,Updated:

The operation aimed to remove immediate threats to American forces and allies in the Middle East, and to send a strong warning to Iran regarding its nuclear activities.

New Delhi:

The United States, in coordination with Israel, launched a large-scale military operation against Iran called Operation Epic Fury on Friday, February 27. The strikes focused on key Iranian military and naval sites, including missile facilities, naval bases, and areas near Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s office.

Wide range of weapons used

According to the US Central Command, the attacks on Saturday, February 28, included:

  • Suicide drones and Tomahawk cruise missiles
  • Stealth fighters such as F-35 and F-22 jets
  • Low-cost, one-way attack drones modeled after Iranian designs, used in combat for the first time

This diverse arsenal allowed the US to strike multiple Iranian targets effectively and simultaneously.

List of US military assets in Operation Epic Fury

The Central Command released a detailed list of assets deployed during the operation:

  1. B-2 Stealth Bombers
  2. F-18, F-16, F-22, A-10, F-35 Fighter Jets
  3. EA-18G Electronic Attack Aircraft
  4. Airborne Early Warning & Control Aircraft
  5. Airborne Communication Relay
  6. P-8 Maritime Patrol Aircraft
  7. RC-135 Reconnaissance Aircraft
  8. MQ-9 Reaper Drones
  9. M-142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems
  10. Patriot and THAAD Missile Defense Systems
  11. Nuclear-Powered Aircraft Carriers
  12. Guided-Missile Destroyers
  13. Counter-Drone Systems
  14. Refueling Tanker Aircraft and Ships
  15. C-17 and C-130 Cargo Aircraft

The command also noted that other “special capabilities” were used but cannot be publicly disclosed.

