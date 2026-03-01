WhatsApp SIM binding mandatory in India to curb cyber fraud: All you need to know

New Delhi:

The Indian government is working towards upgrading the online security and set to bring big changes to WhatsApp, one of the most widely used instant messaging platforms in India. From today (March 1), the government is rolling out a new SIM-binding rule. You will have to keep your WhatsApp account tied to the physical SIM card in your main phone. In case you miss the deadline (February 28), then there is no extension to upgrade the security system.

What’s SIM binding, anyway?

Right now, WhatsApp just checks your phone number once with an OTP, and that’s it. You can pop the SIM out and use WhatsApp on your laptop, your tablet, whatever—it keeps working. But that’s about to end. With SIM binding, WhatsApp will check every six hours to see if your SIM is still in your main phone. Take it out, swap it, or deactivate it, and you’ll have to re-verify with the original SIM before you can use WhatsApp again.

This change is going to hit WhatsApp Web, the desktop app, tablets, and backup phones the hardest.

Why is SIM binding compulsory for WhatsApp users?

The government’s worried about cyber fraud. Scammers register a number once, then operate from anywhere in the world, making scams hard to trace. By forcing every account to stay connected to a KYC-verified SIM that’s actually inside a device, tracking down fraudsters gets a lot easier. And the numbers are serious—cyber fraud cost India over Rs 22,800 crore in 2024 alone.

So, what’s actually changing?

Here is what you will notice:

WhatsApp will check every six hours if your SIM is still in the phone.

If you are using WhatsApp Web or the desktop app, you might get logged out every six hours and have to re-authenticate with your primary phone.

Tablets or secondary devices that don’t have SIM cards will need you to log in again and again.

What should you do now?

Users need to make sure that their WhatsApp number matches the SIM which is by their own name and primary phone. Update to the latest version of the app. And if you use WhatsApp Web or Desktop a lot, keep your main phone handy. These changes are not going away, so it’s best to get ready now.