Huawei Watch GT Runner 2 goes global with Intelligent Marathon Mode and Titanium build

Huawei has introduced a new Watch GT Runner 2, and it’s a head-turner—mostly because it’s the company’s first pro-level running watch in five years. They launched it in Madrid, right alongside the Mate 80 Pro and MatePad Mini, so it’s clear they’re making a big push back into fitness tech.

The Watch GT Runner 2 is aimed at serious runners and folks who love to train hard. It’s loaded with performance tracking, marathon-focused features, and really sharp GPS accuracy. In the UK, it’s selling for £350 (about Rs 42,900) through Huawei’s official site. You can pick from Dawn Orange, Dusk Blue, or Midnight Black. If you are outside the UK, hang tight—Huawei says they will announce more regions soon.

Intelligent Marathon Mode and advanced training

One of the coolest things here is the new Intelligent Marathon Mode, which Huawei built with the DSM-Firmenich Running Team. You get custom training plans, prep tools, and live race stats. While you are running, you can check your pace, see your predicted finish time, and track distance gaps.

There’s a digital pacer, reminders to refuel, and advanced stats—like your lactate threshold, running power, and Running Ability Index. Once you are done, you can dig into recovery advice and form analysis in the Huawei Health app.

Display, durability and sports modes

The screen of the watch is a crisp 1.32-inch AMOLED with 466×466 resolution and up to 3,000 nits of brightness, so it looks good even in harsh sunlight.

It is covered with second-gen Kunlun Glass, so it will take some hits.

If you want a variety of watch faces, then it comes with more than 100 sports modes—everything from trail running and cycling to swimming, golf (with more than 17,000 courses if you are in the right area), and even freediving down to 40 metres. It’s got 5 ATMs and IP69 water and dust resistance, so it’s tough enough for pretty much anything.

Health tracking is packed in, too: ECG, heart rate variability, blood oxygen, sleep with breathing checks, and stress monitoring all come standard.

3D Floating Antenna and battery life

Huawei also brought in a 3D floating antenna system, which boosts GPS accuracy by 20 per cent compared to its older watches. It works with dual-band L1+L5 GPS and plays nice with GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, QZSS, and NavIC satellites.

It does not stop there – you get Bluetooth calling, NFC payments, standalone music, and QR code scanning. Battery life is solid: up to 14 days if you go easy, 7 days with typical use, and 32 hours if you’re pushing it outdoors with full GPS.

Overall, the Watch GT Runner 2 is built for people who want serious training tools, plenty of health features, and a battery that actually lasts.