Xiaomi Pad 8 unleashed with Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, 9200mAh battery and 11.2-inch display

New Delhi:

Xiaomi just rolled out the Xiaomi Pad 8 worldwide, launching it right alongside their top-tier Xiaomi 17 series. This new tablet takes over from the Pad 7 and comes loaded with solid upgrades—a super-smooth, high-refresh display and a beefier Snapdragon chip stand out right away.

They are clearly aiming this tablet at folks who need both work and play on the go. You can snap on extras like the Xiaomi Focus Pen Pro and the Focus Keyboard, turning it into a pretty flexible device.

Pricing and availability

The new Xiaomi Pad 8 will be available in the Europe market at a starting price of EUR 449.9 (around Rs. 48,397) for the base version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

It comes in Titanium Blue and a few other colours, depending on where you live.

If you want the Focus Pen Pro stylus, that’s another EUR 99.99 (about Rs 10,756).

Xiaomi has not announced release dates for every region yet, so keep an eye out if you’re not in one of the launch markets.

Performance and other features

As for the screen and performance, the Pad 8 runs on HyperOS 3 built over Android 16. Up front, you get an 11.2-inch LCD with crisp 3.2K resolution (2,136x3,200 pixels), 345ppi density, and a speedy 144Hz refresh rate. It gets bright—up to 800 nits—and it’s easy on your eyes too, thanks to TÜV Rheinland’s low blue light certification. Under the hood, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset keeps everything running fast, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Whether you’re jumping between apps or gaming, it handles it smoothly.

Photography: The device will come with a 13-megapixel shooter on the back and an 8-megapixel camera up front for video calls. For connectivity, you get 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and a USB Type-C port. There is a fingerprint sensor on the side for quick unlocking. Sound-wise, it’s got four speakers with Dolby Atmos, so movies and games should sound pretty great.

Battery: The new Pad 8 will be backed by a 9,200mAh battery and supports 45W fast charging. That should keep you going through long workdays, Netflix sessions, or gaming marathons without much worry.

All in all, with these specs and the extra accessory support, Xiaomi is clearly aiming to make the Pad 8 a strong contender in the premium Android tablet space around the world.