MWC 2026: Motorola partners with GrapheneOS foundation to boost smartphone security

New Delhi:

Motorola has just made a big splash at Mobile World Congress 2026 by showcasing the upgraded security system. The company, which is a part of Lenovo, has rolled out a bundle of new security and enterprise tools, which will include a fresh partnership with the GrapheneOS Foundation, the launch of Moto Analytics and an upgraded Moto Secure platform.

It indeed is clear that Motorola wants to stand out when it comes to privacy, device management, and keeping your data safe.

Motorola teams up with GrapheneOS for next-level security

Motorola is reportedly teaming up with GrapheneOS, which built its reputation on a seriously hardened version of Android. The aim is to make Motorola’s future smartphones run smoothly with GrapheneOS right out of the box, so both regular users and businesses get better privacy and security.

Think of it as blending GrapheneOS’s tough OS with Motorola’s hardware know-how and Lenovo’s ThinkShield protections. The two companies aren’t stopping here—they’re promising more research, smarter software, and new security features soon. Not a lot of big phone brands are doing this kind of deep security work.

Moto analytics: Smarter device insights for business

Motorola also took the wraps off Moto Analytics. This tool gives IT teams a real-time look at how their company’s devices are holding up—things like how stable apps are, battery health, network performance, and general efficiency. It goes beyond standard device management tools, letting IT spot problems fast and keep everything running smoothly. Moto Analytics is built into Lenovo’s ThinkShield lineup, so it’s ready to grow with businesses of any size.

Moto Secure adds Private Image Data

For regular users, Motorola has added a new Moto Secure app with a feature called Private Image Data.

All you need to do is to snap a photo, and the app quietly strips out sensitive details—like where you took it or what phone you used—without touching the picture quality. It’s all automatic and works in the background, slotting in with Moto Secure’s other privacy tools like permission controls, protected file storage, and device monitoring. This feature will land on select Motorola devices soon.

Motorola’s all-in on enterprise security

All in all, Motorola’s making it clear: they want to be the go-to for secure Android phones and smart enterprise tools. By bringing together a hardened OS, sharp analytics, and smarter privacy features, Motorola’s getting serious about security—and letting everyone know it.