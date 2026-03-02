MWC 2026: Honor Robot Phone with embodied AI and motorised flip camera unveiled

New Delhi:

Honor just pulled the wraps off its “Robot Phone” ahead of MWC 2026, and it’s the first product rolling out under their new Alpha strategy. They’re pitching it as a big leap toward embodied AI in smartphones—basically, smart tech that is not just brains but actually moves. CEO Li Jian says the whole idea is to give your phone both a “brain” and "limbs" so it feels more interactive and responsive, not just another lifeless slab in your pocket.

So, what’s this embodied AI all about?

Instead of standard features like responding to your voice or tapping on apps, the Robot Phone will bring gesture controls, music-synced motions and physical interactions into the mix for the users. It actually moves and reacts to you and what’s happening around it.

The goal is to make your smartphone feel more like a companion or a personal assistant, not a block of glass. The company claims that the device will deliver more immersive video calls, new creative tools for content, and even smarter ways to hang out or work together on the phone.

Photography strength

The camera system is probably the flashiest part. Honor packed in a motorised rotating flip camera with a 200-megapixel sensor, sitting on a 4DoF gimbal. Compared to earlier prototypes, they shrunk the gimbal by 70 per cent, so you get steadier shots without the phone becoming bulky. With three-axis stabilisation and an AI that tracks you, the camera can follow you around—literally.

It’s a big win for vloggers, streamers, action shots, hands-free calls, or anyone who wants the phone to do the work of a camera crew. The AI tracks subjects in real time, so you don’t have to keep fiddling with the angle.

For video calls, the Robot Phone takes things up a notch. The camera can automatically pan and tilt as you move, and it ties in with gesture controls and music-driven movement. It’s supposed to change how you interact with your phone altogether.

No word yet on the nitty-gritty specs—Honour’s keeping quiet about the processor, battery, or price for now. But they’ve confirmed the robot phone is set to launch in the second half of 2026.