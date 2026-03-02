Apple temporarily shuts UAE offices and retail stores amid rising middle east tensions

New Delhi:

Apple, the leading name in the technology world, has just hit pause on all operations at its UAE (Middle East) offices and five major stores due to growing unrest in the region. The shutdown started at 3 pm on Saturday (February 28) and affects big retail spots in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. The company said that it is putting safety first for both its staff and customers.

What pushed Apple to shut its operations in the UAE?

The UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has rolled out new advice for private companies, telling them to keep people out of open spaces unless their job absolutely needs them physically. The ministry also wants businesses to go remote if they can due to Israel Iran fighting situation. For now, this advisory runs from Sunday (March 1) through Tuesday (March 3), but this could change as per the need, depending on what happens next.

Apple’s not the only company making these moves. Lots of businesses across the UAE are adapting their operations to fit the government’s latest safety push.

So, which Apple stores are affected?

Here’s the list:

Apple Al Maryah Island

Apple Yas Mall

Apple Dubai Mall

Apple Al Jimi Mall

Apple Mall of the Emirates

These are not just any stores, but they are major shopping spots for Apple fans in the country.

Apple has not yet put out a big, detailed statement about the closures, but the message is clear: that the people’s safety comes first. The company’s UAE offices have also switched to remote work wherever possible, just like the government recommended.

When will things go back to normal?

That’s still up in the air. Apple says it’ll reopen once the authorities say it’s safe. If you’re thinking about stopping by a store, check Apple’s website for the latest updates first. Things are changing fast, and reopening dates might shift as the situation develops.