Dubai bookings drop over 50 per cent amid Middle East War, tourists stranded

New Delhi:

The Middle East war has had a significant impact on tourism. Travel companies say that in the last 24 hours, more than 50 per cent of tour bookings have been cancelled. The highest cancellations have been seen in honeymoon packages, group tours, and family packages.

Apart from this, several tourists are currently stranded in Dubai. Flights to and from Dubai have been suspended, due to which tourists and their families are facing serious difficulties. Those planning to travel to the Middle East are now reconsidering their plans.

According to Times of India repots Khadelwal, said that due to the situation in the Middle East, many people have cancelled their travel plans. Most group tours scheduled for the next 15 days have been cancelled. Honeymoon packages and family travel bookings have also been affected, creating uncertainty among travellers.

"I know it’s a scary time for a lot of the residents,” Reem Al Hashimy, minister of state for international cooperation, told CNN. “We don’t hear these types of loud sounds. But at the same time, those are sounds of interception. And where there has been damage — that has been primarily debris.”

Tourists stranded in Dubai, families worried

Some Indian tourists are currently stuck in Dubai and are worried about their return flights. Their families are constantly trying to contact them through phone and messages, but uncertainty continues to increase.

A tour and travel agency reported that several of their tourists who had gone to Dubai with group and couple packages are currently confined to hotels. They are continuously calling and sharing their concerns.

However, according to reports, tourists continue to visit the Burj Khalifa in Dubai amid the ongoing West Asia conflict.