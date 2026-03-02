Nano Banana 2 becomes Google’s default AI image tool in Gemini app, Google Search and Vertex AI

New Delhi:

Google has just made Nano Banana 2 its go-to AI image generator across a bunch of its biggest products. You’ll find it running in the Gemini app, Google Search, Google Ads, AI Studio, and on Vertex AI in Google Cloud. Technically, it’s called Gemini 3.1 Flash Image, but everyone’s sticking with Nano Banana 2. This new model isn’t just faster than Nano Banana Pro—it also brings over some of the advanced features that used to be Pro-only.

Nano Banana 2 now default in Gemini app

If you use the Gemini app, Nano Banana 2 is now the default for Fast, Thinking, and Pro modes. If you’re on the Google AI Pro or Ultra plan and you need something more specialized, you can still switch back to Nano Banana Pro through the menu. But honestly, Google’s pushing Nano Banana 2 for most people because it’s quicker and easier for everyday stuff.

Expansion to Google Search and Lens

On top of that, Google has hooked Nano Banana 2 into Search using AI Mode and Lens. This rollout covers 141 new countries and territories and now supports eight more languages across mobile, desktop, and the Google app. Google’s clearly betting big on weaving generative AI right into the places where people are already searching for images, shopping, or just looking for ideas.

AI Studio, Gemini API and Vertex AI integration

Developers and businesses get access too. Nano Banana 2 is available in preview through AI Studio and the Gemini API, plus it’s live on Vertex AI. That means companies can drop this image generator into their own workflows, marketing setups, or internal tools. If you’re building automation, chatbots, or anything with visual content, this makes life a lot easier.

Creative Controls and 4K image output

There are some cool creative controls as well. Nano Banana 2 follows instructions more closely and keeps images consistent, even when you’re juggling up to five different characters or trying to keep as many as 14 objects accurate in one go. You can pick from a bunch of aspect ratios and resolutions, going all the way up to 4K. That’s handy for social posts, banners, widescreen layouts, or anything that needs high-res visuals. Plus, it’s better at putting text into images—so making marketing mockups, greeting cards, or multilingual graphics just got smoother.

Ads and flow integration

For advertisers, Nano Banana 2 is now built into Google Ads, so you get creative image suggestions right when you’re setting up a campaign. It’s also the standard image tool in Flow, Google’s creative suite, and everyone gets to use it with zero credits.

Provenance and AI content verification

Google’s also stepping up to verify AI content. Nano Banana 2 works with SynthID and C2PA content credentials for tracking and verifying what’s AI-generated. People have already used SynthID in the Gemini app more than 20 million times since it launched.