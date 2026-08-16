Ananya Raj, Ghost actor, dies at 27 after year-long health battle, family says she passes away in her sleep

New Delhi:

Actor Ananya Raj, who appeared in Hindi films including 7 Hours to Go, The Final Exit and Ghost, has died at the age of 27. Her family confirmed the news on Sunday, August 16, revealing that the actor had been dealing with physical and mental health issues for more than a year.

According to the statement shared by her family on Instagram, Ananya died in the early hours of July 15. The family chose to announce her death a month later and requested privacy during what they described as a difficult period.

The family said she had been battling health-related difficulties for over a year and had continued to face them with strength. They described her as someone who "fought like a warrior" and said she passed away peacefully in her sleep.

Family remembers Ananya as a strong-spirited person

In their statement, Ananya's family described her as a strong-willed person who lived life on her own terms. They also appealed to those who knew and admired her to pray for her soul while giving the family space to grieve privately.

The statement read, "This is Ananya's family. With great pain, we have to announce that Ananya passed away in the wee hours of 15th July. She passed away peacefully in her sleep. For over a year, she was going through physical and mental discomfort. And she fought like a warrior to overcome them."

The family added, "She was a strong-spirited girl and lived like a Queen. Bachcha, your absence will be dearly felt. We urge all of you to pray for her soul. And in these trying times, we wish to maintain privacy and quietude."

The announcement prompted several people to leave messages of condolence on Ananya's social media post. Fans and those who had followed her work remembered the actor and expressed shock over her untimely death.

Ananya Raj's acting career

Ananya made her Bollywood debut with 7 Hours to Go in 2016. The film starred Shiv Panditt, Sandeepa Dhar and Varun Badola, among others. She subsequently appeared in The Final Exit in 2017 and Ghost in 2019.

Although her filmography was relatively small, Ananya also worked across regional cinema. She was part of the Telugu film Thaggede Le and appeared in the trilingual project Madrasi Gang.

Her work in films came as she continued to build a career in the entertainment industry. Details about her personal health battle were not widely known before her family's announcement.

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