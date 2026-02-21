Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 21 February: Claim free diamonds, weapon skins and more in-game items

New Delhi:

Garena Free Fire MAX is a favourite in the battle royale scene. The game keeps things interesting with tournaments, in-game events, and special rewards. If you want free skins, outfits, weapons, or other cool stuff, daily redeem codes are your best bet.

For February 21, 2026, Garena dropped a fresh batch of 12-digit redeem codes. They're a mix of letters and numbers, and, yeah, they only work for a short time. Each code can only be used once, so you’ve got to act fast before they disappear.

Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 21, 2026

Here’s what’s live today:

ZZZ76NT3PDSH TX4SC2VUNPKF E9QH6K4LNP7V RHTG9VOLTDWP N7QK5L3MRP9J 4ST1ZTBZBRP9 UPQ7X5NMJ64V V427K98RUCHZ J2QP8M1KVL6V FFPLUFBVSLOT MCPW3D28VZD6 FFM1VSWCPXN9 S5PL7M2LRV8K Q8M4K7L2VR9J RD3TZK7WME65 ZRW3J4N8VX56 QK82S2LX5Q27 P3LX6V9TM2QH FFWCTKX2P5NQ WD2ATK3ZEA55 TFX9J3Z2RP64 J3ZKQ572P2P

Just pick a code, enter it, and if you’re quick enough, your rewards land straight in your in-game mail. But don’t wait around—these codes don’t last.

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes

If you’ve never done this before, don’t stress. Here’s what you do:

Go to Garena’s official redemption site: reward.ff.garena.com

Log in with your social account (Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Twitter, or Huawei ID).

Copy a code from the list above.

Paste it into the redemption box.

Hit “Confirm,” then tap “OK” when prompted.

That’s it. Your reward shows up in your account within a day.

A few things to remember:

You can only use each code once.

Codes expire fast, so do not wait too long.

Guest accounts would not work, and you need to link your account to a social platform.

Some codes might not work in every region.

Redeem codes are a solid way to score premium items without spending any diamonds. Grab them while you can!