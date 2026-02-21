Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 21 February: Claim free diamonds, weapon skins and more in-game items

Garena Free Fire MAX is a favourite in the battle royale scene. The game keeps things interesting with tournaments, in-game events, and special rewards. If you want free skins, outfits, weapons, or other cool stuff, daily redeem codes are your best bet.
For February 21, 2026, Garena dropped a fresh batch of 12-digit redeem codes. They're a mix of letters and numbers, and, yeah, they only work for a short time. Each code can only be used once, so you’ve got to act fast before they disappear.
Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 21, 2026
Here’s what’s live today:
- ZZZ76NT3PDSH
- TX4SC2VUNPKF
- E9QH6K4LNP7V
- RHTG9VOLTDWP
- N7QK5L3MRP9J
- 4ST1ZTBZBRP9
- UPQ7X5NMJ64V
- V427K98RUCHZ
- J2QP8M1KVL6V
- FFPLUFBVSLOT
- MCPW3D28VZD6
- FFM1VSWCPXN9
- S5PL7M2LRV8K
- Q8M4K7L2VR9J
- RD3TZK7WME65
- ZRW3J4N8VX56
- QK82S2LX5Q27
- P3LX6V9TM2QH
- FFWCTKX2P5NQ
- WD2ATK3ZEA55
- TFX9J3Z2RP64
- J3ZKQ572P2P
Just pick a code, enter it, and if you’re quick enough, your rewards land straight in your in-game mail. But don’t wait around—these codes don’t last.
How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes
If you’ve never done this before, don’t stress. Here’s what you do:
- Go to Garena’s official redemption site: reward.ff.garena.com
- Log in with your social account (Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Twitter, or Huawei ID).
- Copy a code from the list above.
- Paste it into the redemption box.
- Hit “Confirm,” then tap “OK” when prompted.
- That’s it. Your reward shows up in your account within a day.
A few things to remember:
- You can only use each code once.
- Codes expire fast, so do not wait too long.
- Guest accounts would not work, and you need to link your account to a social platform.
- Some codes might not work in every region.
Redeem codes are a solid way to score premium items without spending any diamonds. Grab them while you can!