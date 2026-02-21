Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Technology
  3. Gaming
  4. Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 21 February: Claim free diamonds, weapon skins and more in-game items

Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 21 February: Claim free diamonds, weapon skins and more in-game items

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
Published: ,Updated:

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 21 February 2026 are now live. Players can use these 12-digit codes on the official redemption site to claim free rewards before they expire.

Garena Free Fire Max
Garena Free Fire Max Image Source : Garena
New Delhi:

Garena Free Fire MAX is a favourite in the battle royale scene. The game keeps things interesting with tournaments, in-game events, and special rewards. If you want free skins, outfits, weapons, or other cool stuff, daily redeem codes are your best bet.

For February 21, 2026, Garena dropped a fresh batch of 12-digit redeem codes. They're a mix of letters and numbers, and, yeah, they only work for a short time. Each code can only be used once, so you’ve got to act fast before they disappear.

Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 21, 2026

Here’s what’s live today:

  1. ZZZ76NT3PDSH
  2. TX4SC2VUNPKF
  3. E9QH6K4LNP7V
  4. RHTG9VOLTDWP
  5. N7QK5L3MRP9J
  6. 4ST1ZTBZBRP9
  7. UPQ7X5NMJ64V
  8. V427K98RUCHZ
  9. J2QP8M1KVL6V
  10. FFPLUFBVSLOT
  11. MCPW3D28VZD6
  12. FFM1VSWCPXN9
  13. S5PL7M2LRV8K
  14. Q8M4K7L2VR9J
  15. RD3TZK7WME65
  16. ZRW3J4N8VX56
  17. QK82S2LX5Q27
  18. P3LX6V9TM2QH
  19. FFWCTKX2P5NQ
  20. WD2ATK3ZEA55
  21. TFX9J3Z2RP64
  22. J3ZKQ572P2P

Just pick a code, enter it, and if you’re quick enough, your rewards land straight in your in-game mail. But don’t wait around—these codes don’t last.

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes

If you’ve never done this before, don’t stress. Here’s what you do:

  • Go to Garena’s official redemption site: reward.ff.garena.com
  • Log in with your social account (Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Twitter, or Huawei ID).
  • Copy a code from the list above.
  • Paste it into the redemption box.
  • Hit “Confirm,” then tap “OK” when prompted.
  • That’s it. Your reward shows up in your account within a day.

A few things to remember:

  • You can only use each code once.
  • Codes expire fast, so do not wait too long.
  • Guest accounts would not work, and you need to link your account to a social platform.
  • Some codes might not work in every region.

Redeem codes are a solid way to score premium items without spending any diamonds. Grab them while you can!

AC summer maintenance tips: 5 Important things to do before switching on your air conditioner

Best laptop for school or college: Key features to check before buying

Google Bans 1.75 million fake apps from Play Store, blocks 80000 developers
 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology and Gaming Section
Tech News Garena Free Fire Max
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\