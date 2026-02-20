Google Bans 1.75 million fake apps from Play Store, blocks 80000 developers

New Delhi:

Google just removed more than 1.75 million fake and shady applications from the Play Store. That’s a huge swing at scammers and a big step toward making Android safer in 2025.

In a blog post which was posted on February 19, Google called out a number of apps which were breaking the privacy and security rules. Kicking them off the store was not all they did, but the tech giant locked down around 80,000 developer accounts which were tied to repeat scams and policy violations.

Apps loaded with malwares

Most of these banned apps were loaded with trouble: malware that could steal your money, sign you up for sneaky subscriptions, grab your data, or just trash your privacy. Google said that its AI-powered Play Protect tools spotted these apps before they ever reached anyone’s smartphone.

Google stopped 255,000 apps

The same security smarts managed to stop almost 255,000 applications from getting to sensitive user data in the first place.

80,000 developers blocked from entering the Google Play Store

About those 80,000 developer accounts—Google did not just pull them off the store, but they were permanently locked from ever entering the Play Store.

These were the apps which were pushing scams and malicious software to the innocent smartphone users. So, considering safety as the priority, Google blocked them and is never going to let them enter the platform.

Play Store’s data safety

This is all part of a bigger push to clean up Android. Google’s tightening its privacy policies and keeping a closer eye on apps as they are built and launched. Now, AI tools review apps from their earliest stages, and they are plugged into Android Studio and the Play Store’s Data Safety section to catch anything sketchy—malware, spyware, scams, you name it.

The tech giant even aimed at fake reviews, blocking more than 160 million phoney ratings and reviews so people don’t get fooled by inflated scores.

Google Privacy update benefiting Indian users

With this upgrade, Google has made sure that fewer scams take place, fewer fake apps can be accessed, and a safer experience is had for any and every Play Store.

Google says that it is not stopping here, and it will put more into AI-powered security to keep the Play Store locked down tight.