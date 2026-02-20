WhatsApp brings Group Chat History Sharing: New members can check previous chat

New Delhi:

WhatsApp just announced a new group chat feature, and honestly, it’s about time. Now, when someone joins a group, admins and members can actually share some of the old messages with them—so no more feeling lost or out of the loop. This helps a lot, especially if you’re using WhatsApp groups for work or school.

The update is rolling out everywhere, for both Android and iOS. All you need to do is update the app.

So, what was the issue before?

When you joined a group, you could not see anything that people talked about before you arrived. You would just see a blank slate, and everyone else would be referencing stuff you missed. People used to have to dig up and forward old messages just to catch you up—kind of a pain if you ask me. This happened in all kinds of groups: office teams, schools, apartments, event planning—basically anywhere people need to get on the same page.

With the new update, things get way easier. When someone joins, a prompt pops up and lets people choose to share up to 100 recent messages with the newcomer—anywhere from 25 to 100; you get to pick.

Nothing is automatic; it is isalways a choice. Admins can turn this feature off if they want, so you’re not forced to share anything you would rather keep private.

Don’t worry about privacy for group chat

WhatsApp says end-to-end encryption still covers these shared messages. Only group members can see what’s sent—nobody else, not even WhatsApp. When chat history gets shared, everyone in the group gets a heads-up, and the shared messages show up looking a little different, with timestamps and who sent what, so everything’s clear.

This is going to save a lot of time in all kinds of groups—work teams, family chats, study groups, you name it. Instead of explaining the same thing over and over, you can just share the relevant messages in one go.

The rollout is gradual, including in India, but it’s coming everywhere. Admins and regular members both have the option to share, but it always requires someone to actually do it—there’s no automatic sharing happening in the background. Just make sure you’re running the latest version of WhatsApp from the Play Store or App Store, and you’ll see the new feature soon.