Google Pixel 10a launched in India at Rs 49999 with 7 years of updates

New Delhi:

Google just dropped the Pixel 10a in India and a handful of other countries. It’s the newest member of the Pixel 10 series and joins Google’s Pixel Upgrade Program—the same affordability scheme the company kicked off back in December 2025. Basically, the Pixel 10a packs Google’s best AI features into a phone that will not wreck your wallet like the flagship models.

7 years of updates

About the updates, this device runs on Android 16 right out of the box. Google promises seven years of OS upgrades and 7 years of security patches. Do the math, and you’re looking at support through 2033. Not a lot of phones can say that.

Price and availability

It’s set at Rs 49,999 in India, the same as last year’s model. Pre-orders are open now, and you can grab one starting March 6, 2026. There are some launch offers, too: Rs 3,000 cashback with select HDFC Bank cards, up to 24 months of no-cost EMI, and a Rs 3,000 exchange bonus.

Design

On the design front, Google’s pushing hard on sustainability. The Pixel 10a uses a frame made entirely from recycled aluminium, with recycled cobalt, copper, and even gold mixed in. It’s the first A-series Pixel to go all-in on these eco-friendly materials.

You will get four colour options – Lavender, Obsidian, Fog and Berry.

(Image Source : GOOGLE PIXEL 10A)Google Pixel 10a

The device comes with a 6.3-inch Actua display, the brightest ever on a Pixel A-series – up to 3,000 nits. Powered by the Tensor G4 chip and the Titan M2 security coprocessor and backed by a 5,100mAh battery.

The battery will give enough life for over 30 hours. Talking about charging, we will get 30W wired and 10W wireless. The handset comes in a compact build of 183 grams.

Cameras

The handset will come with a dual rear setup: a 48MP main sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide, plus a 13MP front camera for selfies.

Google has packed the device with some clever AI tools, like Camera Coach for tips while you shoot and Auto Best Take, which helps you pick your best photos.

(Image Source : GOOGLE PIXEL 10A)Google Pixel 10a

Durability

The Pixel 10a is rated IP69 for dust and water resistance and uses Gorilla Glass 7i for extra protection. For connectivity, you’ve got 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 6, NFC, and USB Type-C—the works. It also supports just about every navigation system out there: GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, and QZSS.

With years of updates, smart AI features, and a real commitment to sustainability, the Pixel 10a feels like Google’s trying to make a serious splash in India’s mid-range phone scene.