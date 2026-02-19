Google I/O 2026 announced for May 19–20: AI, Android updates expected

New Delhi:

Google has announced the Google I/O 2026 event, and Sundar Pichai, the CEO, confirmed the dates while visiting India for the AI Impact Summit. The event will be all about AI, Gemini upgrades, Android updates and new features, along with cloud innovations.

Google I/O 2026: When and where?

The event will be taking place on May 19 and 20 at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California. This is the traditional venue of the company for major product announcements.

The event will be attended by developers, tech leaders and media representatives across the world – only on special invitation. And like the previous years, keynote sessions will be streamed live for the worldwide audience to watch globally.

Confirming the announcement, Sundar Pichai posted, X: “See you all at Google I/O starting May 19th! io.google.”

What to expect on May 19

Google I/O traditionally sets the tone for the company’s technological priorities. In 2026, AI integration is what we feel will be the main highlight, and a product announcement will happen around the same time.

With competition in artificial intelligence intensifying across the world, Google I/O 2026 will offer critical insight into how the company plans to lead the next phase of AI innovation and keep users safe at the same time, to have a secure ecosystem.

AI to take centre stage

This year’s I/O event will be dominated by artificial intelligence. The official “save the date” page further features an interactive teaser powered by Google’s Gemini models, signalling AI to be taking the central role in the company.

Observers anticipate major updates to:

The Gemini AI ecosystem

Cloud-based AI services

AI-powered developer tools and APIs

Enterprise AI deployment strategies

Google is likely to outline how it plans to scale the generative AI models and further ensure reliability and responsible implementation.

Android update, Cloud update and possible hardware announcements

Apart from AI, the Google event will also focus on announcements around the next version of Android OS, which might come with upgrades for web and app development and improvements to Google Cloud services. Hardware updates may also be on the agenda this time.

In the previous editions, Google introduced Pixel devices and AI-driven features, and similar product updates could appear this year.

Timing coincides with AI Impact Summit

The announcement came in as Sundar Pichai visited India for the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi.

During the summit, Pichai met PM Modi, highlighting the ambition of India to become a global AI hub. The visit also reflected Google’s growing engagement with India’s expanding digital economy, and the CEO announced its investment plan in Vizag as well.

Furthermore, at the AI Impact Summit, Demis Hassabis, CEO of Google DeepMind, was also present and noted that while AI models have advanced at a really fast pace, they still lack continual learning and long-term planning capabilities. These areas do need research.

Why is India important to Google?

India has come up as one of the fastest-growing digital economies in the world. It comes with strong government backing for AI development and responsible innovation frameworks as well. Even PM Modi has conducted a global AI Impact Summit to show the advancement of India, building relationships with leaders in AI across the world.

Google’s engagement with Indian policymakers and technology leaders will have a dual focus, which will help the nation to strengthen global AI leadership by deepening partnerships in high-growth markets like India.