OpenAI collaborates with leading institutions in India and set to open office in India-AI Impact Summit 2026

New Delhi:

OpenAI has announced its collaboration with Tata companies on the fourth day of the AI Impact Summit. Sam Altman, CEO of the AI company, has confirmed the opening of two new offices later this year, which will be based in Bengaluru and Mumbai. This will strengthen the footprints in India’s rapidly growing AI ecosystem. The company already operates an office in New Delhi, marking its initial entry into the Indian market.

Sam Altman: ‘AI with India, for India’

Speaking at the summit, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman framed the expansion as more than a physical infrastructure move.

“OpenAI for India aims to build not just infrastructure but also the skills and collaboration needed to develop AI with India, for India, and in India,” Altman said.

He further praised India’s strong AI adoption, skilled technology workforce and policy support and stated that the nation is well placed to shape democratic AI as it is deployed at scale.

OpenAI’s collaboration with leading institutions in India

Alongside the office expansion, OpenAI has also introduced its first cohort of higher education institutions under a new academic collaboration initiative.

The participating institutions include:

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad

Manipal Academy of Higher Education

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi

Pearl Academy

University of Petroleum and Energy Studies

According to OpenAI, the initiative is expected to support more than 1 lakh students, faculty members and staff over the next year (2027). The aim is to integrate AI tools into research, education, and institutional operations — strengthening India’s readiness for an AI-driven economy.

India’s growing global AI role

With India hosting the AI Impact Summit – the first major global AI summit in the Global South – OpenAI’s expansion highlights the increasing importance of India for shaping the future of artificial intelligence.

The company’s move has signalled that India is not just a fast-growing market but a strategic partner in global AI development and deployment.