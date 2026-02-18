Addverb Technologies showcases made-in-India Humanoid Robot ‘ELIXIS-W’ at AI Impact Summit 2026

New Delhi:

Addverb Technologies, a Greater Noida-based robotics company, caught the attention of many attendees with its latest robot, being showcased at AI Impact Summit 2026, which is taking place at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. Named as ELIXIS W, an advanced wheeled humanoid robot that is made by Indian engineers. This has showcased that India is growing in strength in AI-powered automation and robotics manufacturing.

Made-in-India humanoid robot from Addverb steals the spotlight

The company highlighted that ELIXIS W is specifically engineered for intralogistics and warehouse operations. It is focusing on human-robot collaboration rather than traditional bipedal humanoid designs.

(Image Source : ADDVERB TECHNOLOGIES/LINKEDIN)Addverb Technologies

Designed for warehouses and industrial use

Unlike conventional walking humanoids, the Addverb’s ELIXIS-W is a wheeled-base humanoid robot that enables faster and more efficient long-distance movement. The company claims that the robot is capable of travelling at speeds of up to 1.5 metres per second and could handle payloads of up to 10 kilograms – perfect for working in the warehouses across various sectors.

The ELIXIS-W robot is capable of performing the following tasks:

Picking and sorting packages

Transporting materials

Assembly assistance

Warehouse logistics operations

It is said to be designed to work autonomously or along with human workers, which is said to be a dynamic industrial environment.

About ELIXIS-W: Advanced AI, sensors and safety features

ELIXIS-W robot is reportedly equipped with stereo depth cameras and 3D LiDAR sensors, which help to achieve accurate visual SLAM-based navigation.

This enables the precise movement of the humanoid robot and enables it to map inside complex warehouse layouts easily.

The robot is powered by NVIDIA Jetson computing systems and supports AI-driven perception, reinforcement learning controllers and multimodal sensor fusion.

The robot comes with dual arm support that offers human-like movements. This makes the robot suitable for handling tools and materials in the warehouses and manufacturing units.

To ensure safe operations, the robot features a two-layer safety system for secure proximity work. Its curved face display and intuitive human-machine interface (HMI) improve interaction with workers on the floor.

Reliance-backed Addverb: Indian robotics push

As per the sources, Reliance Jio has invested around 50 per cent in Addverb Technologies, aiming at strengthening its financial and technological capabilities. The investment highlights the growth of the private sector and its interest in advanced robotics and AI manufacturing, which is completely made in India.

With ambitions to scale production, Addverb is working further and aims to play a major role in reducing the dangerous tasks which are being carried out in the warehouses, manufacturing units, and even in the defence sector.

Boost to India’s AI and Robotics Ecosystem

The showcasing of ELIXIS W at the AI Impact Summit signals India’s rising position in advanced robotics innovation. The robot, which was built by Indian engineers and supported by a domestic conglomerate, demonstrates how automation is moving from concept to reality in India.