Best laptop for school or college: Key features to check before buying

New Delhi:

These days, a laptop is not just a nice-to-have machine, but it has become a necessity – a must-have for any student. These days, schools, colleges, online classes, coding, projects, or just streaming a movie or social media- it all needs a wider screen. So, if you are planning to invest, then you must do it in the right laptop, which could help you in the long run. In this article, I will let you know all the necessary things to pay attention to before making your purchases.

What to check before buying your kid a laptop?

1. Figure out the purpose or use of the new laptop: How will your child use it?

First, you need to ask yourself, what’s the main job for this laptop? Is it just for basic schoolwork and Zoom classes? Or are we talking about coding, graphic design, video editing, or gaming? If it’s just the basics, you can go with something entry-level. But for anything technical—think engineering, design, or media—a more powerful machine makes a big difference.

2. Processor and performance

A very important thing to look for is the processor, which is the engine that gives the power to perform various tasks. It is certainly the heart of the laptop, helping it with the strength to handle tasks. You must check for an Intel Core i3 or above or AMD Ryzen 3, which could be useful for your child for a longer span. If your kid needs to multitask or code, then you may look for an Intel Core i5 or Ryzen 5. For gaming, editing videos or running heavy software, you must choose a laptop that runs on an i7 or Ryzen 7. Make sure you choose your processor wisely, as it will give all the strength and performance speed to the laptop.

3. RAM and storage

You must opt for a laptop which comes with at least 8GB of RAM. If you want the laptop to last a few years without hiccups, then 16GB will be even better. For storage, SSDs are way faster than old-school hard drives. Shoot for at least a 512GB SSD. That way, your kid gets quick startups and smooth multitasking.

4. Battery life

We all know that kids move around a lot. School, college, coaching classes, maybe even the library. So, you need to have a laptop that runs for at least 6 to 8 hours on a single charge. So, choosing a machine with a solid battery and a good processor is something you must not compromise on.

5. Display size and weight

Whatever is easy to carry and light in weight for your kid, that should be the choice! A 14-inch or 15.6-inch screen is a decent size for a laptop. Go for Full HD resolution (1920x1080p) so everything is clear and crisp for your child. Also, lighter laptops (under 1.6 kg) are much easier to carry around without getting exhausted from the weight. A good display also means less eye strain after hours of homework.

6. Build quality and durability

We all know kids have a habit of handling stuff roughly. So, one must look for a sturdy hinge, and if you can find one, a spill-resistant keyboard is a bonus. Choose a laptop brand which is trusted and has a good extended warranty.

7. Budget and future-proofing

Make sure to set a budget that makes sense for your family, but do not go too cheap on the basics – spending a little more now can mean the laptop lasts 4 to 5 years without falling behind. Keep an eye out for student discounts, festival deals, or no-cost EMI options.

In the end, I would like to mention that buying a laptop for your kid is an investment, so make it smart, and do not get swayed away by your child’s choice or peer pressure. Focus on getting the machine which is good at performance and durability, and not the one with fancy looks, which could last for a few years. The right laptop can stick with your child all the way through school or college.