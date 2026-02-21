Akhilesh Yadav slams Congress protest at AI Summit: 'Brings shame to country before world leaders' | VIDEO

New Delhi:

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav publicly criticised Congress for staging a protest at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, stating, "We may have internal rifts, but what Congress did on the global platform was not appropriate. They should have refrained from doing something that brings shame to our country in front of foreign delegates and world representatives." His remarks highlight growing friction within the opposition INDIA bloc, as Yadav distanced his party from the Youth Congress activists' actions at the high-profile event attended by international dignitaries.

Youth Congress workers arrested in dramatic clash

Four Indian Youth Congress (IYC) members- Krishna Hari, Kundan Yadav, Ajay Kumar and Narsingh- were arrested following the Friday disruption at Bharat Mandapam, where they wore T-shirts emblazoned with "India US Trade Deal Compromised." Delhi Police accused them of raising anti-national slogans, obstructing officials, assaulting personnel, and hatching a conspiracy modeled on Nepal's Gen Z protests to tarnish India's image globally. Three officers reportedly sustained injuries during the scuffle, prompting charges with up to seven-year penalties.

Court remands accused to 5-day police custody

Patiala House Court's Judicial Magistrate First Class Ravi rejected bail pleas and ordered five days' police custody for thorough investigation into the alleged plot. Police argued custody was essential to recover mobiles, trace funding sources, identify fleeing co-conspirators from different states and confront electronic evidence- especially given the protest's timing amid foreign guests. The court cited risks of evidence tampering, flight and the probe's nascent stage, overriding defense claims of a peaceful political expression.

Fiery courtroom battle over rights and motives

Defense lawyers Rupesh Singh Bhadauria, Litesh Batra, and Chitwan Godara portrayed the accused as educated office-bearers exercising democratic protest rights amid economic recession grievances, denying violence and invoking Arnesh Kumar guidelines against needless arrests. They alleged political vendetta and brutal handling. Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Shrivastava countered that the educated youths knew the fallout of defaming the nation via PM-targeted T-shirts before global leaders, insisting on custody to unravel the multi-state coordination and deeper conspiracy. The IO emphasised travel to accused hometowns for leads, rejecting mechanical remand objections.