Amazon Mega Electronic Days Sale Live: Up to 75 per cent off on laptops, smartwatches, other accessories

New Delhi:

Amazon just brought back its Mega Electronic Days Sale, and if you are eyeing a tech upgrade, now’s your chance. There’s up to 75 per cent off on a massive line-up – think laptops, smartwatches, cameras, headphones, CCTV cameras, you name it. On top of that, you get up to 10 per cent instant bank discount if you use HDFC, HSBC, or Yes Bank cards.

Some top deals? Here’s what caught my eye:

CP PLUS 3MP Wi-Fi CCTV for Rs 1,899

boAt Lunar Discovery at Rs 1,499

Logitech MX Master 3S at Rs 7,999

Noise Endeavour Pro for Rs 9,999

boAt Hive Dashcam F1 at Rs 10,999

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic for Rs 14,999

Garmin Forerunner 55 for Rs 16,490

Amazfit T-Rex 3 at Rs 19,999

Sony Alpha ILCE-7M4K for Rs 1,96,990

Whether you work from home, love games on your laptop, travel a lot, or just want to keep your place secure, there is something for everyone.

AI shopping tools on Amazon

Amazon is also rolling out its AI shopping tools to help you find what actually fits your needs. Their assistant, Rufus, gives personalised recommendations.

Features like AI Review Highlights, Quick Learn and Buying Guides make it easier to compare stuff without the headache.

If you are shopping for laptops or tablets, Amazon Smartchoice has expert picks, plus you can grab No Cost EMI and more bank discounts.

Want to stack up even more savings? Pay with Amazon Pay, and it gets better:

Prime members get 5 per cent unlimited cashback

Non-Prime users score 3 per cent cashback with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card

You can grab instant credit up to Rs 60,000 using Amazon Pay Later

No Cost EMI is available too

Offers for Amazon Prime members

If you are a Prime member, you jump the queue with early access, faster delivery, and perks like Prime Video and Amazon Music.

Limited-period deals

Overall, it's a great time to shop for your best gadget – these deals are going to last for a limited period. So, in case you are planning to buy a new gadget, then shoppers have to hurry, or the stock might be lost.