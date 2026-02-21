Delhi horror: Mother and 6-year-old daughter found stuffed inside 'bed box' in Sarita Vihar

New Delhi:

A heart-wrenching double homicide has stunned Delhi's Sarita Vihar area after the bodies of a 35-year-old homemaker, Jyoti, wife of Sudarshan and her innocent 6-year-old daughter were discovered hidden inside a bed storage box in their Bhim Colony residence in Ali Vihar. The shocking find late on February 20 (Friday), around 10:30 pm, triggered panic across the neighborhood when a PCR call alerted Sarita Vihar police station. Officers, led by the SHO, rushed to the scene and uncovered the concealed corpses, immediately rushing them to AIIMS hospital where doctors declared both dead on arrival.

Swift police response and forensic probe

Senior officers, including the DCP, arrived promptly to assess the crime scene's severity, deploying crime teams and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) experts to collect critical evidence from the macabre hideout. Initial examinations revealed no visible external injuries, but the February 21 (Saturday) postmortem confirmed the tragic cause- strangulation by throat compression and smothering. The final autopsy report is pending, yet the brutality has intensified the local outrage and police determination.

Prime suspect emerges from building

Local inquiries swiftly zeroed in on Din Dayal, a 35-year-old accountant residing in the same building, as the primary suspect in this barbaric act. Preliminary questioning and neighbourhood leads painted him as the key figure, prompting immediate legal action under BNS Section 103(1) for murder. Multiple police squads have fanned out for raids at potential hideouts, vowing a swift arrest and full disclosure.

Intensified manhunt for justice

With the community reeling and the father left devastated, authorities assure rapid breakthroughs, emphasising relentless pursuit to nab Dayal and unravel the motive behind this monstrous crime against a defenseless mother and child.