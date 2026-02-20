Google Gemini now creates music with Lyria 3: AI can compose 30-second songs from your prompts

New Delhi:

Google has expanded the capabilities of Google Gemini, which enables users to generate original music directly within the chatbot. The new feature is powered by Lyria 3 and has been developed by Google DeepMind.

Now generate music with Lyria 3 on Gemini.

The new update will enable users to create a 30-second music track. All you have to do is just type a prompt or upload a photo or short video on which you want to create music. With the help of AI, music will be composed, which will be an original soundtrack for you, based on the provided input.

How does Gemini’s music generation feature work?

Google said that Lyria 3 is an advanced upgrade over its earlier AI music models. It is stated that the new feature produces more realistic music, which could be layered in the compositions. Users can:

Type a simple idea like “romantic Bollywood-style track”

Describe a funny concept, like a song about a lost sock

Upload a photo or video for inspiration

The system will automatically generate lyrics and music as per the photo or video, or the inputs given. There is no need to upload separate lyrics, as AI will do the needful. Users can also tweak elements such as:

Style of song

Tempo and speed of music

Vocal tone as per the choice

Google has clarified that this tool has been designed to create expression and fun, not as a replacement for professional music production.

Availability in India and globally

Google started rolling out the feature on February 19, 2026. Key details:

Available to users aged 18+

Supports eight languages, including Hindi

Initially available on desktop

Mobile support coming soon

Higher usage limits for Google AI Plus, AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers

This means Indian users can experiment with AI-generated music directly inside the Gemini AI platform, without the need for third-party apps.

Lyria 3 expands to YouTube creators

Google is also integrating Lyria 3 into Dream Track for creators on YouTube. The feature, which was launched in the US initially, is now expanding worldwide.

This integration will enable the creators to generate background music which has been tailored to their videos and reduce the need for licensed third-party tracks.

No artist imitation – says Google

It is important to note that Google has clearly said that Lyria 3 has been designed to create new original compositions and is not going to imitate any existing singer. No matter if any user mentions a specific singer or musician, Gemini will treat it as general inspiration and will not attempt to copy any existing artist’s voice.