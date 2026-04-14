Samrat Choudhary's first remarks after being selected as Bihar CM: 'Will serve people with integrity'

Patna:

BJP leader Samrat Chaudhary was on Tuesday elected as the BJP legislative party leader and is all set to take oath as the state's new Chief Minister at 11 am on Wednesday (April 15). Soon after the announcement at the NDA meet, Samrat Choudhary expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the central leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party for placing their trust in him and entrusting him with the responsibility of serving as the Leader of the BJP Bihar Legislature Party. He said he will live up to the expectations of every citizen with absolute integrity, dedication, and honesty.

"I express my heartfelt gratitude to the central leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party for placing their trust in me and entrusting me with the responsibility of serving as the Leader of the BJP Bihar Legislature Party. For me, this is not merely a position, but a sacred opportunity to serve the people of Bihar and to realize their trust and dreams. I pledge to live up to the expectations of every citizen with absolute integrity, dedication, and honesty. Under the able leadership of the nation's illustrious Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, and the guidance of our Honorable National President, Shri Nitin Nabin, I shall remain ceaselessly committed to steering Bihar toward new dimensions of development, good governance, and prosperity. Your affection, blessings, and support constitute my greatest strength. Jai Bihar, Jai Bharat!", he said.

Samrat Choudhary acknowledges the sea of supporters

Samrat Choudhary acknowledged the sea of supporters and party workers at the BJP office in Patnaafter he was unanimously elected as the Leader of the BJP Legislative Party in Bihar.

I will uphold the BJP’s ideology: Samrat

He said “Nitish Kumar has taught me governance; I will uphold the BJP’s ideology,” says Samrat Choudhary after being elected Leader of the BJP Legislative Party.

The development comes after he was elected as the BJP's legislative party leader following the resignation of Nitish Kumar as the Chief Minister. Earlier in the day, Nitish Kumar said he has submitted his resignation from the post to Governor Syed Ata Hasnain. Kumar, the longest-serving CM of Bihar, made this announcement on X after he met the governor at Lok Bhavan here.

Accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, JD(U)'s national working president Sanjay Jha, and state minister Vijay Choudhary, Kumar reached Lok Bhavan and submitted his resignation.

"I have done a lot of work for the people of Bihar. Recently, I decided to leave the post of chief minister…and therefore, after today's cabinet meeting, I met the governor and submitted my resignation to him," Kumar said.

The 75-year-old JD(U) chief became a Rajya Sabha MP last week. "Now the new government will look after the work in Bihar. The new government will have my full cooperation and guidance," Kumar wrote on the social media post.