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Nitish Kumar resigns after 10 terms as Chief Minister of Bihar

Edited By: Manmath Nayak @manmathnayak2
Published: ,Updated:

Nitish Kumar resigns after 10 terms as Chief Minister of Bihar

Nitish Kumar
Nitish Kumar Image Source : PTI
Patna:

Nitish Kumar resigns after 10 terms as Chief Minister of Bihar

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