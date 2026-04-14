Nitish Kumar resigns after 10 terms as Chief Minister of Bihar
Nitish Kumar resigns after 10 terms as Chief Minister of Bihar
Nitish Kumar resigns after 10 terms as Chief Minister of Bihar
Patna:
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