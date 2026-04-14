Bhooth Bangla advance booking opens: Akshay Kumar's film gears up for release

New Delhi:

Bhooth Bangla is set to release on April 16 with paid previews, and the advance bookings have now begun. Starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, the film blends horror with humour - typical of a Priyadarshan film. The film features an ensemble cast of Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Asrani and Tabu.

Bhooth Bangla advanced bookings begin

Bhooth Bangla will finally release on April 16 with paid previews starting 9 pm. The film will release with a notable clean window, with majorly Dhurandhar: The Revenge at the box office. Expectations for the film are mounted on a large scale. It is left to see how the film performs at the box office.

Bhooth Bangla postponed amid Dhurandhar Part 2 success

Bhooth Bangla adopted a similar approach to Dhurandhar Part 2. The film will release on Thursday with paid previews. The film's release date was postponed several times. During the final announcement, producer Ektaa Kapoor's statement can be read: "After a collective call with our distributors and the exhibitors, we have decided on a new release date for Bhooth Bangla, 16th April, with the first show starting at 9 p.m. Dhurandhar: The Revenge performing exceptionally well is a heartening news for our film industry and the exhibitors feel that this shift will allow both films the space, focus and attention they deserve. The Bhooth Bangla team looks forward to welcoming you in cinemas on April 16th, 9 pm onwards. Bhooth Bangla Paid previews begin in theatres16th April 2026 9 pm onwards."

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan reunite after 14 years for Bhooth Bangla

One of the biggest reasons behind the buzz is the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan. The two have worked together on several popular comedy films in the past, and their return to this space has naturally raised expectations. Their style, often built on timing, chaos, and familiar humour, is something audiences already associate with.

Bhooth Bangla is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms, in association with Cape of Good Films. The film is produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor.

Also read: Bhooth Bangla: Akshay Kumar injures himself while performing stunt, loses balance mid-landing | Video