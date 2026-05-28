Kara OTT X review: What do internet users have to say about Dhanush-Mamitha Baiju's film as it arrives online

New Delhi:

Dhanush and Mamitha Baiju's Tamil film Kara has finally arrived on OTT on May 28, 2026. Directed by Vignesh Raja, the film initially hit the big screens on April 30, 2026. Those who missed watching the film in theatres can now stream it on Netflix.

Viewers who have binge-watched the film have been actively sharing their reviews on X (formerly Twitter). While some users are praising the film for its thrilling moments and strong performances by the cast, others have described it as a one-time watch. Read on to know what social media users are saying about the film.

Kara OTT X review

The film has been receiving mixed reviews online, with some social media users praising Kara, starring Dhanush and Mamitha Baiju, while others have described it as a one-time watch. One X user praised the film for its "thrilling moments" and "strong performances." One user wrote, "#Kara :- The film had some thrilling moments and strong performances, but the clichéd emotional portions and underwhelming third act made it a mid padam."

However, users also pointed out Mamitha Baiju's limited screen time in the film while praising her performance. One X user wrote, "Despite the limited screen time in #Kara, she nailed her small part. Vignesh Raja presented a completely different version of Mamitha in all aspects. When her contemporaries are busy chasing glamorous roles my girl is out their breaking her barriers!"

One user called the film “one-time watchable,” writing, "Story starts with a theft and dhanush be away from his family and thn for money need he comes to his village and things go somewhere few twist and turns and mixed family emotions.Overall #Kara is a 1 time watchable main plot is abt robber. My Rating- 2.5/5."

Kara arrives on OTT

Sharing the OTT release poster, Netflix India South wrote, "Is he going to save Kara from that lunatic?" The film can be streamed in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Kara movie box office collection

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Kara earned Rs 53.71 crore worldwide. The film grossed Rs 43.21 crore in India, while its net domestic collection stood at Rs 37.55 crore across 42,222 shows.

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