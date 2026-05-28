Bhooth Bangla OTT release: When and where to watch Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan's horror comedy film

New Delhi:

The horror-comedy film Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar and directed by Priyadarshan, is gearing up for its OTT debut. The film was initially released in theatres on April 17, 2026, and is expected to stream on streaming platform soon.

The film revolves around the story of a man who inherits an old palace in rural Mangalpur and prepares to host his sister's wedding there, only to uncover terrifying supernatural secrets tied to the estate’s dark past. Here’s everything you need to know about the film's OTT streaming platform and expected release date.

Bhooth Bangla OTT release date

According to details shared on the film's promotional posters, the movie will premiere on Netflix. However, neither the makers nor the streaming platform have officially confirmed the OTT release date yet. Meanwhile, reports suggest that the film is likely to start streaming online from June 12, 2026.

Bhooth Bangla cast and crew details

Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Mithila Palkar, Wamiqa Gabbi, and others. The film is produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Akshay Kumar's production company, Cape of Good Films.

Bhooth Bangla box office collection

Bhooth Bangla opened strongly at the box office, collecting Rs 12.25 crore on its first day, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The film had already earned Rs 3.75 crore from paid previews a day before its official release.

The film collected Rs 84.40 crore in its first week. It eventually grossed Rs 208.60 crore in India, while its net domestic collection stood at Rs 176.05 crore. The film grossed a total collection of Rs 262.35 crore worldwide.

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