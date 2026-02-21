Advertisement
NZ vs PAK Live Cricket Score: Still raining as Colombo weather continue to disappoint, cut-off time announced

Edited By: Koustav Sengupta
NZ vs PAK Live Cricket Score: Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bat first in the first Super Eights clash at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. However, rain has played a spoilsport so far as the match is delayed. 10:16 pm IST is the cut-off time for a five-over game.

New Zealand vs Pakistan
New Zealand vs Pakistan Image Source : AFP
Colombo:

New Zealand host Pakistan in the opening game of the Super Eights of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. With three wins to their name, the Black Caps have established their authority, but they are yet to find form. For the same reason, New Zealand have made three changes to the playing XI. Captain Mitchell Santner himself returned to the playing XI and so did Ish Sodhi and Lockie Ferguson.

On the other hand, Pakistan have made one change to the playing XI. Fakhar Zaman finally returned but not for Babar Azam, who is yet to find his form in the tournament. Fakhar replaced Khawaja Nafay and could be key for Pakistan in the tournament as they too haven’t quite found their mojo.

In the meantime, Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bat first. Salman Agha wants to back their winning mantra, despite rain being around the corner. Notably, soon after the toss took place, the rain was back and the pitch was once again covered, which indicates that there could be a delay in the start.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson

Pakistan (Playing XI): Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan (wk), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq

 

Live updates :NZ vs PAK Live Cricket Score: Pakistan win toss, opt to bat before rain returns

  • 8:03 PM (IST)Feb 21, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    And... more bad news!

    Just when the rain was getting lighter and we were expecting a match, it had gone heavier in Colombo. No positive sign at the moment as fans continue to wait. In the meantime, the discussions continue in the Pakistan dressing room and the groundstaff wait for the conditions to get better. 

  • 7:55 PM (IST)Feb 21, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    What's the latest news?

    Well, even though the rain has gotten lighter but it hasn't stopped, which means that the wait continues. It also indicates that we will surely lose overs if the game starts at all. With that, the question again lingers, did Pakistan made the wise decision of batting first?

  • 7:50 PM (IST)Feb 21, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Rain is getting lighter!

    As per on-field reports, the rain is getting lighter in Colombo, and with that, the hope is restored in both camps of a possible game. The cut-off time for a five-over game remains 10:16 pm, while the overs will be lost after 8:10 pm IST.

  • 7:35 PM (IST)Feb 21, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Waterlogging begins!

    The rain is in no mood to stop at the moment. Waterlogging has begun at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, which could be slightly concerning. 

  • 7:28 PM (IST)Feb 21, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Cloud is shifting away!

    Even though it's still raining in Colombo, the good news is that the dark clouds are slowly shifting away. One can only hope that the trend continues and the match starts soon. Premadasa Stadium also enjoys a good drainage system, which means that it won't take long before the match restarts if the rain stops.

  • 7:21 PM (IST)Feb 21, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Rules and regulations!

    The overs will begin to be reduced from 8:10 pm IST, with the cut-off for a five-over match set at 10:16 pm. In case the match fails to start and is being called off, both teams will share a point each.

  • 7:19 PM (IST)Feb 21, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Live update from Colombo!

    The rain hasn't really slowed down. The umpires and the groundstaff entered the ground with umbrellas to inspect but it's not getting any better. The rain is coming down with some intensity as the wait continues in Colombo.

  • 7:13 PM (IST)Feb 21, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Did Pakistan make the best choice?

    Despite rainy conditions, Pakistan opted to bat first. With DLS likely to come to play at some stage, the Salman Agha-led side could suffer the consequence at some point. However, all this depends if the match starts at all. 

  • 7:06 PM (IST)Feb 21, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Weather report!

    Unfortunately, the rain is expected to continue in Colombo. It means the match could be paused multiple times tonight, if it starts at all. If there's no result tonight, both teams will share a point each, which could come in handy in the road to semis.

  • 7:04 PM (IST)Feb 21, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    In case you missed the toss..

    In case you missed the toss, here's an update. Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bat first.

  • 7:02 PM (IST)Feb 21, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Live visuals from Colombo

    Here you go.. live visuals from Colombo as the entire ground is covered amid heavy rain. Not a positive sign. 

  • 7:01 PM (IST)Feb 21, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Heavy rain in Colombo!

    The Colombo weather shows no sign of improvement. The drizzle has turned to heavy rain at the moment as the wait continues. Salman Agha is still talking to Babar Azam as Mike Hesson joined them in the dressing room. 

  • 6:55 PM (IST)Feb 21, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    New Zealand playing XI:

     Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson

  • 6:55 PM (IST)Feb 21, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Pakistan playing XI:

    Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan (wk), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq

  • 6:55 PM (IST)Feb 21, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    What's the latest on the rain?

    It's still drizzling in Colombo as the players wait in the dressing room. Salman Agha is enjoying tea and speaking to Babar Azam at the moment, who is struggling with form at the moment. 

  • 6:54 PM (IST)Feb 21, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Pakistan have made one change

    Pakistan have made just one change as Fakhar Zaman has finally made his return to the playing XI. He replaced Khawaja Nafay. 

  • 6:53 PM (IST)Feb 21, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Toss update!

    Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bat first in Colombo. The Salman Agha-led side is ready to back their strength. New Zealand, on the other hand, made three changes to the playing XI, as Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi and Lockie Ferguson returned to the playing XI.

  • 6:50 PM (IST)Feb 21, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Hello, hello, hello!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the match between New Zealand and Pakistan at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The rain has played a spoilsport so far and tha's a concern. 

