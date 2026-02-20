AC summer maintenance tips: 5 Important things to do before switching on your air conditioner

New Delhi:

We are all getting summer-ready, and so are our homes – to protect us and our homes before the screeching heat hits back. You are probably about to reach for the AC remote, but just flipping the switch after months of not using it is not a very good idea either. Trust me when I say it, but if you skip basic checks, you may leave yourself sweating with poor cooling, higher electricity bills or even a busted machine. So, before you settle in to enjoy the cool air, here is what you need to do.

5 things you must do before turning on your AC for summer

1. Clean or change the AC filters

Very basic, but very important indeed! AC filters collect tonnes of dust when you are not using them. If you leave them dirty, your AC might have to work harder, may cool less, and hike up the electricity bill.

You can clean the filter at home by yourself. All you have to do is just pop the filters out and wash them with water, then let them dry all the way before putting them back. If they look damaged, do not bother cleaning – just replace them. Remember, clean filters mean better airflow, cleaner air indoors and lower power use.

2. Give the outdoor unit some attention

The outdoor unit usually ends up covered in dust, leaves, or whatever else the wind blows in during the winter, and usually when the machine is not in use. Clear away any junk or debris, and make sure nothing is blocking the airflow around the unit.

Also, if someone’s stacked boxes or bikes are too close, move them a little distance. A blocked outdoor unit makes your AC struggle and can even strain the compressor.

3. Check wiring and power connections

Before you hit the power on, take a quick look at the plugs, sockets, and any wires you can see. If you use a stabiliser, check that too. Loose or frayed wires spell trouble – think short circuits or serious AC damage, especially when the heat’s at its worst. If something looks off, call a technician right away.

4. Test the cooling and thermostat

Turn the AC on and pay attention to its performance. Keep a check on its cooling and notice if there are any weird noises or spot any water leaks.

Set the thermostat to about 24 degrees Celsius, and it’s a sweet spot for staying cool without blowing up your bill. If it’s not cooling well or the airflow feels weak, you might be dealing with low gas or an internal issue.

5. Book a professional service for deep cleaning

Even if everything seems fine, it is always suggested to go for an annual deep cleaning for your air conditioners. This will help in checking the gas levels, it will clean up the coils of the AC, keep a check on the compressor and will make sure that the drainage pipes are clear. Regular servicing keeps your AC from breaking down when you need it most, and it helps your machine last longer.

Pre-summer AC maintenance must be taken seriously?

With regular maintenance of your AC, it will help you with better cooling, lower bills, cleaner air and fewer surprise breakdowns in your home.