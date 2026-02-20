Adobe offers free Photoshop, Acrobat and Firefly AI to 15000 schools and 500 colleges in India

New Delhi:

Adobe, one of the major players in photo editing work for decades, is giving students in accredited colleges and universities across India free access to its top software. They dropped the news at the India AI Impact Summit on February 19, calling it a “strategic investment” to help students get creative and productive with AI.

Adobe is giving free access to top software: Details

If you are eligible, you will get Adobe Photoshop, Acrobat and their generative AI platform, Firefly. Firefly pulls in AI models from big names like Google, OpenAI, and Runway.

Who gets free access to the Adobe software?

Students from 15,000 schools and 500 colleges that are part of the government’s Content Creator Labs initiative. This program, introduced in the Union Budget for 2026, is all about building skills in Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics (AVGC).

India’s government wants to push this sector hard, aiming for 2 million new jobs by 2030.

Adobe and the structured training

It is not just about the software, but Adobe is throwing in structured training, too. They are teaming up with NASSCOM FutureSkills Prime and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to roll out industry-ready courses, AI modules, certifications, and hands-on sessions in areas like graphic design, animation, marketing, and tech.

Shantanu Narayen, CEO of Adobe, said that the project matches Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s push to spread AI skills across the country.

At the summit, Adobe also showed off “Kathvatr,” an AI-powered short film series inspired by Indian folklore. They built it with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, showing how AI tools can shake up storytelling.

This move is not just about free tools, but it fits into the bigger plan to boost India’s AVGC industry and create millions of jobs. For students, it means less money spent on expensive software and way more access to creative tools and AI training that counts worldwide.