Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for April 24, 2026: Unlock Skins, Loot Crates and more

New Delhi:

Garena Free Fire MAX, a popular battle royale game which is loved by a lot of online gamers, has rolled out new gaming codes, which will help players get many free in-game rewards. These redeem codes are the free ticket to an enhanced gaming experience, including gun skins, outfits, diamonds, and loot crates. And the biggest flex is that you do not have to spend a single rupee.

Today’s codes for April 24, 2026

If you want to load up your inventory without burning a hole in your pocket, then here is the list of codes which could help you.

6KWMFJVMQQYG FZ5X1C7V9B2N FT4E9Y5U1I3O FP9O1I5U3Y2T FA3S7D5F1G9H F7F9A3B2K6G8 H8YC4TN6VKQ9 BR43FMAPYEZZ UPQ7X5NMJ64V S9QK2L6VP3MR FFR4G3HM5YJN FK3J9H5G1F7D FU1I5O3P7A9S FM6N1B8V3C4X

In-game rewards

Some of the rewards which you could win by using these codes are:

Weapon crates

Pets and accessories

Character outfits

Gun skins

Gold coins and vouchers

How to claim your Free Fire MAX codes?

Here is how you can avail the free rewards:

1. Go to the official Free Fire rewards redemption page.

2. Log in with your linked account (Facebook, Google, Apple, Huawei, or VK). Guest accounts will not work.

3. Paste or type a code into the text box.

4. Hit Confirm. If it works, you will see a message.

5. Open the Free Fire MAX app and check your in-game mail for your rewards.

Important things to be noted by the Free Fire Max players

Not every code works for everyone, and some are region-specific and locked. At times, some may expire super fast, and some might go off the shelf within hours. So, if you are in India, then you must try as many codes as possible and do not wait around.

Also, the rewards are not always the same for everyone. You might get a different item with every code, so do not compare it with your friend.

With smoother graphics, fresh updates, and daily redeem codes, the experience keeps getting better and engages players with the number of in-game rewards released every day. So, if you play Free Fire MAX, do not sleep on these daily codes. It’s the easiest way to bag premium items for free. Good luck!