Trump asks Xi Jinping if China wants US weapons: Why the extraordinary offer is so unusual

Washington:

US President Donald Trump asking Chinese President Xi Jinping whether he would like to buy American weapons has put an extraordinary spotlight on the complicated military relationship between Washington and Beijing. The remark, disclosed by US Ambassador to China David Perdue, came as Trump was explaining to Xi why Washington's proposed arms sales to Taiwan should not be seen as an exceptional move. According to Perdue, Trump pointed out that the United States sells weapons to countries around the world and, at one point, even asked the Chinese president if he wanted to buy some. "But President Trump continues to say, 'Hey, we sell arms to other people around the world.

He actually asked President Xi, would he like to buy some, at one point,'" Perdue said, as per The Associated Press (AP). Perdue did not specify when Trump made the remark or whether it was intended as a serious offer. The comment is particularly striking because China is regarded by Washington as a major strategic and military competitor, while the US has long maintained strict controls over military technology and arms transfers to Beijing.

Why Trump's remark is significant

The unusual comment comes against the backdrop of an entirely different reality in US-China defence relations. Washington has for years been concerned about the possibility of sensitive American military technology reaching China. That concern has gained fresh attention after US authorities began investigating how F-35 fighter jet components being shipped from Australia to the United States for repairs were diverted to Hong Kong.

The shipment reportedly included F-35 components that were sent through an intermediary on their way to the US. The Pentagon has confirmed that it is aware of a "shipment issue" involving unserviceable F-35 Lightning II components and said it was working with US authorities and industry partners to retrieve the parts, investigate the incident and prevent a similar occurrence in the future.

Reports have said the shipment included an F-35 cockpit canopy and a weapons-bay door. The components were reportedly diverted to Hong Kong, which is part of China, raising concerns in Washington over whether potentially sensitive technology could fall into Chinese hands.

However, Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles said his understanding was that the parts involved were not sensitive equipment. Australia is assisting the United States and Lockheed Martin with the investigation.

F-35 incident puts technology security under spotlight

The F-35 is one of the most advanced fighter aircraft developed by the United States, and its stealth capabilities depend on highly sophisticated technologies and materials.

The diversion of parts has therefore triggered concern well beyond a routine logistics mishap. US lawmakers have launched inquiries amid questions over how the components were routed to Hong Kong and whether China could potentially gain access to information about the aircraft.

Reports have also highlighted concerns over the nature of the components, including a canopy associated with radar-absorbing technology. However, there is no public evidence establishing that Chinese authorities have examined or reverse-engineered the parts. That distinction is important because the investigation is still underway. The Pentagon has said it is working to retrieve the components and establish what happened to the shipment.

US arms to Taiwan remain at centre of Trump-Xi talks

Trump's comments about selling American weapons to China also came amid a continuing dispute over US arms sales to Taiwan. Washington does not formally recognise Taiwan as a country, but under the Taiwan Relations Act, the United States is required to make defensive weapons available to the island. The US has remained Taiwan's most important informal security partner and arms supplier.

China strongly opposes American arms sales to Taiwan and has repeatedly urged Washington to stop them. A proposed US weapons package for Taiwan worth about $14 billion has remained in limbo. Trump previously described Taiwan arms sales as a “very good negotiating chip” in his dealings with Beijing.

During Xi's latest visit to Washington, the Taiwan issue again featured prominently in discussions. Chinese state media said Xi pressed Trump to oppose Taiwan independence. Meanwhile, Perdue rejected the suggestion that Washington was withholding weapons from Taiwan simply to appease Xi. He said Trump "is as strong on Taiwan as I've ever seen anybody" and pointed to previous American arms sales to the island.

(With inputs from AP)

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