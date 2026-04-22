Jio’s Rs 949 recharge plan offers 84 days validity, 2GB daily data and JioHotstar access

New Delhi:

If you are looking for a long-term recharge plan, then this article is for you. Jio's Rs 949 prepaid plan is turning heads right now – especially if you want decent data, plenty of talk time, and a few OTT perks thrown in. Jio keeps adding these affordable, long-validity plans, and this one really stands out for students, busy professionals, or anyone glued to their phone all day.

So, what is actually in it for you?

For Rs 949, here is everything you get:

84 days of validity—so you don’t have to keep recharging every few weeks.

Unlimited calls across India.

Free national roaming.

2GB of high-speed data every day (that’s a whopping 168GB total).

100 SMS per day.

You will not run out of data or have to think twice about making calls. It is reliable, and you get a bit of everything—browsing, social media, streaming, whatever you need.

And there’s more. This plan is not just about calls and data. Jio bundles in a few digital goodies:

A 3-month JioHotstar subscription.

Full access to JioTV.

JioAI Cloud support.

If you have a 5G phone and your area’s covered, you get unlimited 5G data too.

Honestly, if you’re a cricket fan, love binge-watching shows, or just want a steady stream of daily entertainment, these OTT extras seal the deal.

Who is this plan for?

If you are someone who consumes a lot of mobile data – for streaming videos, scrolling Instagram all day, or doing video calls – it keeps up with you.

(Image Source : JIO)JioHotstar

An 84-day window is perfect if you hate the hassle of frequent recharges. Plus, with the OTT pack, shows and matches are right at your fingertips. And if you’ve got a 5G device, it’s hard to complain about unlimited ultra-fast data.

Cricket Data Pack

Jio also has the Rs 149 Cricket Data Pack, which gives you 10GB extra data for 30 days and another 3 months of JioHotstar—not a bad add-on if you’re already on a plan and just want more data and streaming.

Overall, Jio’s Rs 949 plan pulls its weight. You get calling, plenty of data, OTT access, and 5G perks jammed together. If you want a plan that just works without the headache of constant recharges, this should definitely be on your list.