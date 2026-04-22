Daikin Split AC deals on Amazon: Big discounts on 5-Star and Inverter models

New Delhi:

Planning to buy a new Split AC to save you this summer from the rising temperature, then then you can definitely look for the best offer now. If you want a premium split AC for your home, then Daikin has some great deals going on right now at Amazon.

Why Daikin ACs are popular in India

People trust Daikin in India for a reason. Their inverter compressors work hard, keep energy bills down, and last for years. You need not worry about power cuts or heatwaves, as these AC units cool faster than expected. Also, the PM 2.5 filters make a difference if you care about air quality. Newer models even clean themselves and adjust airflow automatically, so you barely have to lift a finger.

Budget option: Daikin Split AC at Rs 24,990 onwards

If you are looking for a budget option, you can grab a compact 0.8-tonne Daikin split AC for about Rs 24,990 after discounts. It's a direct 31 per cent price drop, and with the bank offer, you can knock off another Rs 2,500. It has been designed for small spaces – like bedrooms, studies, or little cabins – and includes PM 2.5 filtration, economy mode for lower bills, and dual airflow flaps.

1.5-Ton Inverter AC for medium rooms

For medium rooms, there’s a 1.5-tonne Daikin inverter split AC with a 3-star rating going for around Rs 36,990. It cools larger spaces without draining your wallet, thanks to the inverter tech. Expect about a 34 per cent discount, instant bank deals, and all the basics—strong cooling, PM 2.5 filter, and energy efficiency.

Premium 5-star model at discounted price

Want the best energy savings? There is a premium 1.5-tonne, 5-star model for roughly Rs 48,490. Sure, it’s more expensive up front, but it saves you money over time with Dew Clean technology and top-notch efficiency. Air purification comes built in, and you will get a straight Rs 2,500 instant discount as well.

What buyers should check before ordering?

Before you buy, do not forget the basics – make sure the AC’s tonnage matches your room size, check the star rating, factor in any installation fees, choose a copper condenser for reliability, verify the warranty, and see if there’s a good service centre in your city.

Overall, these Daikin deals look great for the users, especially before the real summer rush starts. If you want to cut down on power bills, go for the 5-star model. If you need something under budget, those smaller inverter units deliver solid value. Just pick the one that fits your room—and chill out.