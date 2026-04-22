Spot fake money requests on your UPI app and save yourself from fraud: Online payment scam

New Delhi:

UPI, the popular online payment system, has boasted the way people have adapted cash-free transactions in the Indian market. These days, it is normal to see someone buy a cup of tea (maybe Rs 10 or Rs 15) with a quick scan – this means no cash, just a tap or scan, and you are done with the payment. But as more people are adapting UPI, scammers are getting creative, too. This article is to make the users aware to stay safe in the world, where UPI is also being used for multiple scams and frauds, targeting all age groups.

Here is the thing: most scams start with fake payment requests, shady calls, or sketchy links. The good news is that you can dodge most of these tricks if you are careful.

How to spot any fake requests and outsmart UPI scams?

It is suggested to always triple-check who you are paying to before you hit send. You must always take a second look closely at the name and UPI ID showing up in your app. It might seem like a hassle, but one tiny mistake and your money’s gone to a stranger.

Here is what you should do:

Make sure the name matches who you actually want to pay. No shortcuts, no guessing.

Look at the UPI ID. Does it look right? If something feels off, don’t go ahead.

Scan the correct QR code — don’t trust random ones.

And never rush a transfer. Slow down, verify, then pay.

Do not enter your PIN to receive money

This one is very important: You only need your UPI PIN to send money, never to get paid.

Got a cashback?

Refund?

Prize supposedly coming your way?

You do not need to enter your PIN for any of that. If someone asks, hey are up to no good. Do not fall for it.

Watch out for sketchy links and calls

Sometimes scammers pretend to be from your bank, customer support, or online sellers. They will send you weird links or ask you to install apps to “help” you.

Here’s what to avoid:

Never click on unknown payment links, even if they look official.

Do not install remote control or screen-sharing apps if someone tells you to.

Do not share your OTP, PIN, or bank details on calls.

Ignore random customer care numbers you find online. Only use the official support from your UPI app.

Set a reasonable daily limit

UPI apps let you set a daily transaction limit. Make use of this!

If you do not usually send big amounts, keep your limit low. If something goes wrong, you will lose less, and you can always raise it when you need to.

Be smart with UPI AutoPay

UPI AutoPay is handy for subscriptions, bills, or EMIs, but don’t turn it on for just anything.

Before you approve AutoPay, check everything:

The exact amount you’ll be charged.

How often payments will happen.

The merchant. Is it someone you trust?

If you stop using a service, cancel the AutoPay right away.

Guard your UPI PIN like a secret

Do not ever share your PIN. Do not save it in your notes or message it to anyone. Treat it like your ATM PIN.

Try these simple habits:

Change your PIN from time to time.

Choose something hard to guess, not your birthday or “1234.”

Cover the keypad when you enter your PIN in public.

Lastly, you must know that UPI is safe, as long as you do not get careless. Just stay alert and trust your gut.

Verify every request, protect your details, and remember: scammers rely on shortcuts and rushed decisions. A little extra caution can save you a lot of trouble.