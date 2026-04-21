9000mAh battery phones are trending now, but do you really need one?

New Delhi:

We need to admit that the battery life of a smartphone means a lot for nearly everyone. As our lives are majorly around our extended arm (a smartphone), we tend to keep ourselves glued to the device for various activities – streaming, gaming, video calls, UPI payments and the relentless scroll through social media. It’s no wonder brands are now obsessed with bigger batteries – going up from 6000mAh to 7000mAh already. Now, a new trend seems to be a huge battery capacity of 9000 mAh, which has become a new normal.

But the question lies in whether we need a phone with such a huge battery. Is it better than the usual battery capacity which we are using? Not always! Here, we give you detailed knowledge about the battery capacity and if it is needed or not.

First question is, why are brands going for bigger?

It turns out that people – especially in smaller cities – do not always have easy access to a charging point, which is annoying indeed. Long days on the field or on the road mean you cannot always plug in whenever you actually need it. That is where a 9000mAh battery sounds tempting.

But with a huge battery capacity, you will be getting the following perks:

2 to 3 days on a single charge, just using your phone like normal.

Over 12 hours of gaming or back-to-back Netflix.

Not having to look for a charger all the time.

Peace of mind during travel or those annoying power cuts.

For smartphone users who are always glued and whose working depends on their handheld device for them it could be a sweet deal.

Why 9000mAh phones look so good

Longevity: You can charge your device once and forget about battery for a couple of days. Ready for gamers and content addicts: Games and those who stream avidly will have the perk of having a 9000mAh battery – giving almost double battery life to the device. Perfect for travellers: If you live out of a suitcase or juggle two SIMs (with 5G, of course), then this is the backup you need. Bigger battery gives enough juice to run your device smoothly. Battery anxiety: We all know someone who keeps clutching a power bank for the life of their phone – just in case.

So far, having a big battery could be a lifesaver when you are always sticking to the device.

Drawbacks of bigger battery phones: Here is what sucks.

These smartphones get heavy (and thick): A big battery is not going to float in the thin air, but it will take some space. Hence, you need to prepare for some extra bulk. Charging takes its time: Yes, the battery capacity is huge, but to juice up your smartphone, you will have to keep yourself patient – because, even after the fast charging, the device will take its own sweet time to power up. Heat can be a problem: Another thing you need to be prepared for is the heating up of the device. So, it is not a problem, but it's normal. Overkill for simple users: Kindly note that if you are not someone who sticks to your smartphone all the time and uses it for basics, then a smartphone with a 5000mAh battery could be enough for you. Do not just spend your money on a too-heavy-battery phone, just to match the trend.

So, who really needs a huge-battery smartphone?

Grab a 9000mAh smartphone if you:

Game for long hours

Work on the go (delivery, field jobs, etc.)

Travel most of the time

Avidly using 5G network, non-stop

Someone who hates charging the device, avidly

Who can skip buying a 9000mAh battery phone?

Not everyone is required to buy a phone with such battery capacity. You should not buy it if you prefer:

Slim and stylish smartphones

Fancy wireless charging

Super lightweight devices

Just a plain and basic handset

Overall, 9000mAh smartphones sound amazing, but honestly, they are not for everyone. Only those with heavy usage must look for a device with such battery capacity. And for other people, a balanced 5000mAh to 7000mAh phone with smart software does the job just fine.