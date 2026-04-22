AC gas refilling cost in India: Know the real price before you pay extra

New Delhi:

Summer in India is getting brutal day by day, and working air conditioners (ACs) have become a necessity now. As the heat kicks in, people race to get their ACs serviced, hoping to have smooth, chill air all season. During these visits, technicians often suggest refilling the AC gas—but let’s be real, no one wants to get ripped off or pay for something unnecessary. So, what’s the real deal with AC gas refilling costs?

Why do you even need to refill the AC gas?

Refrigerant gas is what does the magic in your AC – throwing out cool air to make the room liveable. Gas reduces, and the cooling reduces too – this happens due to a leak or after using the machine for years. This could be the reason for gas drop, which reduces cooling. Look for these signs to predict the gas shortage in AC:

AC runs, but your room never cools

Warm air’s blowing, not cold

It takes forever to cool down

Ice gathers on the pipes

Your power bill shoots up

But slow cooling is not always about low gas, even if your technician insists.

So, what should you actually pay for AC gas refills?

The cost depends mostly on the kind of refrigerant your AC uses and whether it’s a split or window unit.

Here’s what most people pay:

R22 Gas: Rs 1,800 to Rs 2,200

R410A Gas: Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,200

R32 gas: Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,800

For most home ACs, anywhere between Rs 2,000 and Rs 3,500 is fair. If anyone quotes Rs 4,000 or more and cannot explain why, get a second opinion.

(Image Source : FREEPIK)AC

Which refrigerant is best for you?

R32: If you have a newer AC, chances are it runs on R32. It’s energy-efficient and better for the environment. R410A: Many older inverter models still use R410A—and it’s easy to find. R22: This is pretty old school. It’s getting phased out, but some old units still need it.

Before you hand over your money, read this

Leak check comes first: If your AC is low on gas, there’s probably a leak. Ask the technician to check for leaks before putting in fresh gas. Clean the filters: Dirty filters kill cooling performance. Sometimes a simple clean is all you need—no gas refill required. Compare service prices from various dealers: Do not just get the first quote you receive for the gas refill. First, check with a couple of service centres, as well as the authorised technicians; they usually offer transparent prices. Always confirm the gas type: Your AC works best on the gas it was built for. Make sure the technician refills with the right refrigerant, not just whatever they have in the van.

What about car AC gas refills?

If your car’s AC is not cooling, refilling the refrigerant may usually cost between Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,500 in India. The type of car and gas used makes a slight difference.

Overall, a gas refill is important to have accurate cooling

You only need a gas refill when it is actually necessary. Lots of cooling problems come down to dirty filters or skipped maintenance—not gas issues. Do not directly jump to refilling, and make sure you have really found the problem first. And always double-check the price so you don’t get overcharged.