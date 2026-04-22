BSNL launches new 70-day plan with 3GB daily data and other benefits

BSNL just rolled out a new prepaid plan that’s perfect for folks who burn through a lot of mobile data but don’t want to empty their wallets. For Rs 599, you are getting 70 days of service with all the essentials: daily data, unlimited calls, and a generous chunk of daily SMSes.
Honestly, with private telecom companies cranking up their prices, BSNL’s move feels like a breath of fresh air. They’re clearly going after people who want serious value for money.
BSNL Rs 599 plan: Full benefits
Here is everything you will know about the plan and its offering:
- Price: Rs 599
- Validity: 70 days
- Data: 3GB every day
- Unlimited voice calls anywhere in India
- Free national roaming
- 100 SMS per day
Ideal for heavy internet users
This plan keeps you up if you are someone who is majorly on their phone:
- YouTube
- Scrolling Instagram
- Taking online classes
- Jumping on video calls
- Or gaming for hours
It is especially handy for students, remote workers, or anyone using a budget smartphone who does not want to worry about data running out.
BiTV Access Included
BSNL has bundled in BiTV with this pack. That means that you can watch live TV channels, enjoy entertainment content, and even catch select OTT shows without paying for other subscriptions.
BSNL’s push in the Indian market
BSNL is not slowing down on improvements, either. The company is been rapidly expanding coverage, adding nearly 1 lakh new 4G towers, and getting ready for 5G. Government backing continues, so the network and service are only getting better.
Should smartphone users consider it?
If you use a 4G smartphone and care about stretching every rupee, it’s worth a look. It really shines for:
- Students
- People who want wallet-friendly options
- Rural or semi-urban users where private telecoms might cost more
- Heavy data users
- Folks using a secondary SIM for extra data
Before you rush in, though, check how solid BSNL’s network is in your area. That’s crucial—no plan’s worth it if the signal’s weak.
Overall, BSNL’s Rs 599 recharge stands out for what it offers—long validity, heaps of data, unlimited calls, and bonus entertainment. If their coverage is strong where you live, this plan is a smart way to get more for less.
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