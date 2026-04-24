Honor Earbuds 4 debut worldwide with ANC and 46-hour battery life

New Delhi:

Honor has just rolled out its latest earbuds, the Earbuds 4, in multiple countries – moving beyond China and landing in places like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Malaysia. These new true wireless stereos aim to make everyday listening a little better, bringing solid sound, strong noise cancellation, and a battery that can hang all day, claims the company.

Price and availability

The buds are available in the UAE, and they are being sold at AED 169 (which is around Rs 4,300).

In Saudi Arabia, they go for SAR 199 (which is around Rs 4,500).

In Malaysia, they are priced at MYR 399 (which is around Rs 9,500)

You can pick them up in black or white straight from Honor’s official websites in these regions.

What makes them stand out?

The Honor Earbuds 4 come packed with up to 50dB Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)—so city noise, office chatter, or the rumble of a metro just fades into the background. The audio side does not get left out either: there is an 11mm woofer and a 6mm tweeter, both using titanium-coated diaphragms for punchy bass, crisp vocals, and surprisingly sharp sound.

When you actually want to hear what’s going on around you, just switch to transparency mode—no need to pull them out.

Battery life is impressive!

Honor claims that customers will get up to 9 hours on a single charge and as much as 46 hours with the charging case. The case holds a 500mAh battery, and each earbud has a 45mAh. So, in case you are in a pinch, a quick 10-minute charge will give you up to 3 hours of listening or playtime.

Bluetooth and other connectivity features

On the smart features front, you are looking at Bluetooth 5.3 for a dependable connection, a low-latency mode for gaming or watching videos, and triple-mic AI noise reduction for calls. There’s smart wear detection (they know if you take them off), touch and swipe controls, “Find My Earbuds,” and IP54 water and dust resistance—so sweat and splashes aren’t a problem.

Arrival in India

Honor has not yet confirmed anything about bringing the product to the Indian market yet (by the time of writing).

But with the features and pricing like this, if the Earbuds 4 come to India at around Rs 5,000, they are certainly setting up to compete against popular brands like Realme, OnePlus, Nothing, Noise and more, which offer almost the same specs at a lower price point.