Government warns Android users about new dangerous virus: How to stay safe

New Delhi:

If you are an Android phone user living in India, then you need to know about the new threat which can kill your phone. A new malware has been making the rounds, and it is not your typical nuisance. The government’s cybersecurity division is raising the alarm after discovering that this malware can quietly hijack your phone and swipe your most sensitive information.

New Android virus: What’s going on?

This virus does not just show up with a big warning sign. It pretends to be a legit app—sometimes a banking tool, customer service app, or something “helpful” and you would actually consider downloading. Once it’s on your device, though, it sneaks in and starts grabbing whatever it can.

Here’s what it’s after:

Your banking login details

OTPs from your text messages

Debit and credit card numbers

Account passwords and PINs

Personal messages,

Call logs and other data

When attackers get their hands on this data, they can drain your accounts, steal your identity, and wreak havoc.

How does the malware get in?

Usually, these crooks trick you into downloading an APK file from a dodgy source. Maybe you get a message, a phone call, or a suspicious link that looks urgent or helpful. These apps are never on the official Play Store—they’re installed manually. Once you open them, the app asks for Accessibility Permissions. Approve that, and you’re basically giving it the keys to the castle. The malware can then read your messages, watch everything on your screen, and even control major parts of your phone remotely.

Why is this a big deal?

Lots of scammy apps are just annoying, but this one hides in the background and stays under the radar. You probably won’t even notice your device’s been compromised until your bank balance drops or your private info starts leaking. With so many people in India using Android phones for UPI, banking, and digital wallets, the stakes can’t get much higher.

(Image Source : PIXABAY)Hacker

How to protect yourself: No nonsense!

Here’s what you should do right now:

Only use the Google Play Store or official company sites to download apps. That’s it.

Don’t touch APK files that show up in your WhatsApp, texts, Telegram, or random links.

Double-check app permissions. Don’t allow Accessibility access unless you absolutely trust the app.

If you see an app you didn’t install, delete it immediately.

Hang up on fake support calls or any “bank” employee asking for info. They’re up to no good.

Update your phone with the latest Android security patches—don’t skip them.

Overall, digital payments are everywhere, and that is not changing. But scammers are getting sneakier every day. So, do not make it easy for them to steal from you. Stick to the official apps only, keep your information private and stay sharp with any text or call. Remember, you need to be aware and be a little more cautious to help you save yourself from a huge blunder.