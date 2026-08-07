HP OmniPad 12 Android tablet with laptop-style keyboard launched at Rs 48999 onwards

New Delhi:

HP has rolled out the OmniPad 12 in India, staking its claim in the premium Android tablet market. The main highlight of the new tablet is that it come with a slim, 12-inch 2K display and a detachable keyboard- which makes you work in two modes—at times like a tablet and at times like a laptop. It is built for both work and play, supporting document editing, along with streaming movies.

This model packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon SM6475Q processor, 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 128GB of fast UFS storage. If you need more room for files or movies, just use in a microSD card for expanding the storage by up to 1TB. It runs Android 16 OS, so you get the latest features focused on productivity. HP has bundled the tab with AI services that are worth up to Rs 96,000 for eligible buyers.

Price and variants

The OmniPad 12 starts at Rs 48,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model, and for now, that is the only configuration available. You can further pick from Denim Blue or Meteor Silver, and buy it through the HP Online Store, HP retail shops, Amazon, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Croma, or Vijay Sales.

Bank offer and launch date

Snag it before August 20, and you will get an instant Rs 5,000 bank discount as part of an introductory offer. Plus, those AI agent subscriptions bundled with the tablet add extra value—especially if you’re interested in experimenting with new productivity tools.

Display

The display is sharp and responsive with a 90Hz refresh rate and 400 nits peak brightness. Its slim bezels mean extra screen real estate, making multitasking, reading, or watching shows more immersive. That detachable keyboard makes a big difference for students, remote workers, or anyone who needs to bang out emails or notes on the go.

On the hardware side, there is a 31Wh battery with 33W fast charging—HP says that you will reach 90 per cent charge in about 90 minutes. The 8MP front camera takes care of video calls, and you get USB Type-C for easy connectivity.

So, who should go for the OmniPad 12?

If you want a portable, Android-powered device that balances work and entertainment, this is a strong contender, especially with its premium build and thoughtful extras. At its current price, it lines up against other high-end Android tablets, but HP’s focus on productivity accessories and software support definitely gives it an edge for anyone looking to blend the best of both worlds—tablet and laptop—in a single device.ALSO READ: