After 43 years, Jugal Hansraj reunites with Shekhar Kapur for Shah and Azmi's Masoom: The Next Generation

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Jugal Hansraj is set to return to the Masoom universe with Shekhar Kapur's Masoom: The Next Generation. The actor, who made his debut as a child artiste in the 1983 drama, will reunite with Kapur as well as Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi, who were part of the original film.

Hansraj played Rahul, the young son of Naseeruddin Shah’s character in Masoom. His performance in the film became one of his most recognisable early roles, with the actor remaining closely associated with the film even decades after its release.

Jugal Hansraj returns to the Masoom family

Hansraj's return marks a reunion with the filmmaker who gave him his first acting opportunity. The new film brings him back into the same cinematic world more than 40 years after the original. Speaking about the reunion, Shekhar Kapur shares, 'There is something profoundly beautiful about coming home, not to a place, but to a story that has stayed alive in people's hearts for decades. Jugal was just a young boy when we made Masoom, and today, welcoming him back as an accomplished actor is both emotional and deeply fulfilling. Reuniting him with Naseer and Shabana is a reminder that some relationships transcend cinema. As we begin this new chapter, I hope audiences experience the same honesty, tenderness, and emotional truth that made Masoom so enduring.'

Jugal Hansraj recalls his Masoom journey

Sharing his excitement about returning to the franchise, Jugal Hansraj says, 'When Shekhar called to tell me he wanted me to be a part of the new Masoom, it made me so happy. Masoom has been a part of my life, my identity, for as long as I can remember. Even after all these years, I'm still 'that Masoom boy.' It's been more than 40 years since the film released, but people still remember the film with so much affection. I constantly get stopped by people even here in New York, and I'm told with a warm smile that their kids or grandkids listen to 'lakdi ki kathi'. They meet me like I'm a member of their own family. That familiarity comes with love. Love that the film brought with it. Masoom is a film that slowly made its way into people's hearts and made a home there. And continues to do so. I'm so excited and enthused that I can be a part of this special film, this special family. It's like life coming full circle.'

Masoom: The Next Generation cast and story

Masoom: The Next Generation is being described as a spiritual sequel to Kapur's 1983 film. The new story will once again explore relationships within a family, while looking at themes of identity, changing family structures and the differences between generations.

The cast includes Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, Jugal Hansraj, Manoj Bajpayee, Nithya Menen, Vivaan Shah and Kaveri Kapur, Shekhar Kapur’s daughter.

AR Rahman joins Masoom: The Next Generation

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman has joined the project as its music composer and co-producer. The film marks Kapur's return to the emotional, relationship-driven storytelling associated with the original Masoom. The filmmaker is also known for films including Mr India, Bandit Queen and Elizabeth.

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