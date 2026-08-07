India's electric flying car dream gets wings as Uttarakhand man conducts first test flight | WATCH

Dehradun:

In a country where traffic congestion has become a part of daily life, a young innovator from the mountains of Uttarakhand has offered a glimpse into what the future of personal mobility could look like. What many would have dismissed as science fiction has now taken shape in the form of a flying vehicle prototype that has successfully lifted a person into the air. The achievement has not only captured attention across social media but has also sparked conversations about India's growing capabilities in futuristic transportation technology.

Ravi Tamta, a resident of Kaflikhan village in Uttarakhand's Almora district, has successfully test-flown HAPIDA SKYNeX -- a single-seater electric personal flying vehicle developed through his startup, Hapida Sky Private Limited. The successful test marks a key milestone after years of research and development. Designed as a fully electric flying vehicle, the prototype represents an indigenous attempt to redefine personal transportation while reducing dependence on conventional fuel-based mobility solutions.

Unlike traditional aircraft that operate using aviation fuel or experimental projects exploring alternative fuels such as ethanol, HAPIDA SKYNeX runs entirely on electricity. The concept aims to provide a cleaner mode of transportation with zero tailpipe emissions, making it an environmentally friendly alternative for the future.

Prototype flight goes viral on social media

The test flight was conducted at an open ground in Almora, where the prototype successfully demonstrated its flying capability. Videos of the demonstration have since gone viral across social media platforms, drawing widespread appreciation and curiosity from people across the country.

Developed using modified and upgraded drone technology, the vehicle has been designed to safely carry a single passenger through the air. The successful demonstration has positioned Ravi Tamta's innovation among the most talked-about indigenous technology developments in recent days.

Vision is affordable and sustainable personal air mobility

According to Ravi Tamta, the long-term objective behind the project is to make personal air transportation safe, affordable and sustainable for Indian users. The successful prototype showcases the growing ability of Indian startups to work on advanced mobility technologies that were once considered beyond the reach of homegrown innovators. It also highlights how innovation is increasingly emerging from smaller towns and rural regions, challenging the traditional perception that cutting-edge technology can only come from major metropolitan centres.

Commercial launch will require further testing

Although the successful flight represents a major breakthrough, the project is still at the prototype stage. Before it can become commercially available, the vehicle will have to undergo extensive testing to evaluate its performance, reliability and safety. It will also need to secure the necessary regulatory approvals from the concerned authorities before any large-scale deployment becomes possible. The current demonstration should therefore be seen as an important proof of concept rather than a market-ready product.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami congratulates Ravi Tamta

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also congratulated Ravi Tamta for the successful flight test and praised his achievement. "Heartiest congratulations to young innovator Ravi Tamta from Almora, Uttarakhand, on the successful flight test of the HAPIDA SKYNEX prototype, developed through innovation in drone technology. This achievement of yours demonstrates that there is no lack of talent, innovation, or scientific mindset among our youth," he wrote on X.

The Chief Minister further added, "Your innovative endeavour serves as a source of inspiration for young people not only in Uttarakhand but across the entire nation. I am confident that you will continue to scale new heights in the fields of science and technology through your innovations in the future. My heartfelt best wishes for your bright future and continued success."

Flying vehicle is only one of several innovations

The HAPIDA SKYNeX prototype is only one chapter in Ravi Tamta's innovation journey. According to information available on Hapida's website, he has worked on several technology-driven solutions, including a smart bamboo walking stick, mobile phone charging shoes, a vehicle puncture repair solution kit, a bamboo cutting machine, and technologies related to electric vehicle charging infrastructure. These projects reflect a broader focus on using engineering and innovation to address practical problems, particularly in rural and mountainous regions.

(Inputs from Nahid Khan)

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