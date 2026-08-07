'We presented our demands, protest will continue': Protesters meet Jharkhand govt over JPSC paper leak

Ranchi:

After meeting with the Jharkhand government delegation over JPSC-JSSC paper leak, Piyush Kumar Singh, spokesperson for the student protest, said, "Today's discussion was positive; we presented all our demands, and further rounds of talks will take place. The protest will continue for now, and there will be another round of discussions."

Another student leader Ravindra Paswan said, "A very positive discussion was held. This was the first phase of discussions. We made them aware of our demands."

Students are confident that govt will listen to their demands

Ravindra Paswan further added that it was their first meeting. “It felt very positive. Sitting with everyone felt like family. It was a really positive meeting. We are confident that the government, the CM and all ministers will consider our demands genuine."

After meeting with the aspirants' delegation, Jharkhand Minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu said, "We had a meeting with the students in a cordial atmosphere. We understood the demands of students. Govt is committed to deliberate on the students' demand, seriously."

Students say further talks will be held but protest will continue

Another member of the aspirants' delegation said that the demands have been placed before the government delegation and further discussions will be held. “The protest continues. Our issues were taken seriously. They will speak with the CM. A solution will be brought about,” he said.

Earlier in the day, a meeting was underway between state government delegation and JPSC-JSSC aspirants' delegation. The aspirants are protesting at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in the city, over alleged irregularities in the exam.

Earlier in the day, a meeting was conducted between state government delegation and JPSC-JSSC aspirants' delegation. The aspirants are protesting at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in the city, over alleged irregularities in the exam. A five-member government panel, including ministers Dipika Pandey Singh and Sudivya Kumar, is interacted with the protesters. The other panel members include Chamra Linda, Sanjay Prasad, and Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Ajoy Kumar Singh.

What were the demands of the JPSC students?

It should be noted that the protesters have been demanding cancellation of the 14th JPSC Civil Services Examination and an independent probe into the alleged irregularities either by the CBI or by a panel of retired high court judges from outside the state.



The protest over alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) recruitment examinations entered its 14th day on Friday as six protesters continuing their hunger strike.

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