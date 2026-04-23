Google Pixel 10 Gets Rs 10,000 discount in India: Now buy it for less than Rs 70000

New Delhi:

Google Pixel phones have always been appreciated for their clear software experience, high-end cameras, strong hardware and intelligent AI capabilities. But many people who desire to buy it tend to drop the idea, due to the high price tag, making it stand in the premium line of devices. Well, now- in a surprise move, the latest Pixel 10 smartphone is available at an exclusive discount for Indian customers, only available on Vijay Sales offers.

Google Pixel 10: Rs 5,000 price cut on Vijay Sales: Offer and discount details

The latest of all- Google Pixel 10 was launched in India last year at a price tag of Rs 79,999. And in the present offer, Vijay Sales is giving an additional instant price cut of Rs 5,000 on the smartphone's starting price tag.

As a result, customers will be able to purchase the device for Rs 74,999. Such a reduction in the price tag is making the deal more attractive for people who are looking for a high-end handset from Google that runs on stock Android- pure experience.

Additional Rs 5,000 discount offer with HDFC Credit Card: How to avail?

It's raining offers for those who want to buy an advanced handset from Google. So, if you have already availed the Rs 5000 discount offer, then you will get another option to get Rs 5000 further off. This will apply to only to those who are using an HDFC credit card. So, customers can avail the offer while making payment from their HDFC Bank, by using a \compatible credit card.

As a result, the final price after availing both the offers will go down to Rs 69,999. The smartphone, which costs Rs 10,000 less than its starting price, can be very attractive to some customers who have been waiting for a major price cut.

EMI payment available too!

If you think that paying the entire cost for the Pixel 10 will be an issue, you can opt to go for EMIs rather than pay.